Swinney would pick Lawrence over Burrow, Tua in NFL Draft

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, who starred the last two seasons at LSU, defeated both Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa in 2019-20.
Asked on ESPN's First Take on Thursday morning which quarterback he would draft first (although Lawrence still has a year of eligibility left), Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he would pick his guy, Lawrence but added he was very impressed with Burrow. The LSU quarterback shredded Clemson's defense in the national championship game as the Bayou Bengals routed the Tigers, 42-25, on Jan. 13 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
"I'm always going to choose my guy. I'm biased. If you had asked me when Deshaun Watson was coming out, I thought he should have been the No. pick. That was my pick then. That doesn't mean I'm right but I'm always trying to support my guys," Swinney said.
"I'll tell you what, Joe Burros is an unbelievable player. I was so impressed with him. I was impressed getting ready for the game, but after the game just watching him live, he's a special talen. ... But I only coach Trevor. If I was on the other side, I'm taking my man T-Law for sure."
Burrow passed for 463 yards and five touchdowns in the national championship game against Clemson while Lawrence passed for 234 yards and zero touchdowns. The LSU Tiger from Ohio is one of several LSU players whose names are expected to be called during the first round of the NFL Draft that starts April 23.