Marin Barras led the way with 12 kills, two aces and 20 digs as Highland Baptist, fresh off of four wins at the Tara High Tournament over the weekend, continued their winning ways with a 25-21, 25-18, 25-19 sweep of St. Martinville Tuesday in a non-district game.
Mia Mitchell added 10 kills, three aces and 13 digs and Jasey Roy had six kills, three blocks, an ace and a dig for the Lady Bears in the win.
Also for HBCS, Bri Sensley had 32 assists, two aces and eight digs; Isabelle Breaux finished with 12 digs and two kills; Cassi Boudreaux had six digs and Natalie Broussard had three kills and two aces.
St. Martinville was led by Ebony Sylverster with nine kills, while Angelique Charles added three kills and Jolie Laperouse finished with two kills.
Laperouse also finished with an ace while Ladaijah Young finished with two blocks and Indea Kately had 16 assists.
Catholic High 3, Berwick 0
Madison Bienvenu had 10 kills, three blocks and an ace as Catholic High swept Berwick 25-20, 25-12, 25-17 Tuesday in a non-district game.
Hana Maturin and Sydnee Raheem each had seven kills while Maturin added four blocks and an ace.
Abigail Richthofen finished with five kills, two aces and nine digs and Anna Angelle had 24 assists and Emma Legros had six assists.
“We are continuing to be consistent offensively and getting better each game defensively,” CHS coach Gary Westcott said. “We had a great effort from everyone especially Madison Bienvenu, Hana Maturin and Anna Angelle, who led the way.”
Individual statistics for Berwick were not available.
Carencro 3, Westgate 1
CARENCRO — The Carencro Lady Bears beat Westgate High in four sets Thursday, 25-22, 15-25, 10-25, 8-25.
Ti’Nya Barnes had three kills, an ace, an assist and a digs for the Lady Tigers while Jolie Gary had two aces and 17 digs Megan Laurents had a kill, two aces, dour assists and a kid and Bailey Ambrose had three kills.
Individual statistics for Carencro were not available.
Morgan City 3,
Delcambre 1
DELCAMBRE — Lauren Dooley had five kills but the Delcambre Lady Panthers fell short in four sets 9-25, 25-23, 16-26, 15-26 to Morgan City High Tuesday.
Kaylin Scott had three blocks, Shelby McDonald addd two aces and 10 digs and Baliegh Trahan had 27 assists in the losing effort.
Statistics for Morgan City were not available.
Franklin 3,
West St. Mary 1
FRANKLIN — Makhai Fernandez had eight kills and two blocks and Sta’Trail Butler added five kills, seven aces, five digs and an assist as Franklin beat West St. Mary 25-17, 2-23, 23-25, 25-23.
Rontrinea Hawkins added six kills, four aces and a block and Brineisha Jack had two kills, nine assists and two aces for the Lady Hornets.
Individual statistics for West St. Mary were not available.
Academy of the Sacred Heart 3, ESA 1
CADE — Maddie Shuffler had seven kills, five aces and three blocks as ESA fell to Academy of the Sacred Heart – Grand Coteau 23-25, 20-25, 25-21, 24-26 Tuesday. Eleanor Cowan had three kills and two aces; Morgtan Williams finished with four kills and two blocks; Graycee Cline had six assists and a kill; Peyton Stokley had 10 assists and eight kills; Sydnee Buchanean had 10 assists, four kills and two aces.
Individual statistics for ASH were not available.