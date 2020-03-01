It may not have been the most visually appealing contest to see, but for New Iberia Senior High head basketball coach Todd Russ, it was very satisfying, at least on one level.
“We’ve always had trouble with teams from that district,” Russ said after NISH pulled away in the second half to beat Higgins 67-44 in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs. “We lost too Bonnabel earlier this year, we lost to West Jefferson in the playoffs a couple of years ago.
“It felt good to get a win over a New Orleans team.”
Outside of that, Russ was not really pleased with the Jackets’ win over the Hurricanes.
“It’s survive and advance, that’s all we did,” the NISH coach said after the win. “We wasn’t real sharp.
“I don’t know if some our our guys and playoff game jitters but we are definitely going to have to be better than this in the next round against West Monroe. They are well-coached, so we are going to have to play a little better on both sides of the ball.”
With the win, No. 3 NISH heads into the second round and a date Tuesday with No. 14 seed West Monroe, a 74-55 winner over St. Amant Friday.
Against No. 30 seed Higgins, NISH never really was threatened by the Hurricane’s but at the same time, never really could put them away until a third quarter surge gave the Jackets a 20 point lead.
“One thing I’m little disappointed in was that we allowed the offense to influence our defense,” Russ said. “We’ve been a team that hadn’t had to do that a whole lot. I depend on our defense, and our defensive effort, to be better than it was tonight
“And for us to continue to advance in the playoffs, it’s going to have to improve.”
Led by Jaquan Latula, who made seven 3-pointers in the game, and Stiles Jolivet, who played his standard defensive role, the Jackets were able to overcome a game Higgins team that knew coming in what NISH was going to do defensively, yet couldn’t stop it.
“The definitely scouted us tonight and took us out of a lot of stuff that we do,” Higgins coach Elden Irving said. “We knew what they were going to do and we played some defensive teams this year like Helen Cox and Booker T. Washington but what got was was the charging thing.
“I went over and over with my team about the fact that they take charges. I preached all week to them about charges and they still took them.
“Everybody tells me that NISH shoots 3’s and takes charges. That’s there MO. And it worked out for them.”
Especially in the third quarter when on three straight possessions, Higgins turned the ball over on player control, or charging, fouls.
Russ credited Latula for his shooting and Jolivet for his defense along with Brendon Chapman.
“It was good to see Jaquan, whose been playing exceptionally well, make some 3’s, Stiles did what he does, setting the tone and challenging those guys to be who they are capable of being,” Russ said. “We showed some of that in the second half but we won’t be able to do this against West Monroe.
“They’re good, they’re tough. We have some areas to improve.
“Brendan Chapman did step up on the offensive end but on the defensive end he has to continue to move forward.”
The good news about the second round is that NISH will be home where the Jackets have dropped only one game this year.
“That’s what we worked hard for all year,” Russ said. “We get a second round game at home. Each round the competition gets tougher and the games get tougher but we are home and we are built for it.
“We know that they are going to give us their best shot and we are going to give them our best shot.”
The winner of Tuesday’s second round game will face the winner of No. 6 seed Alexandria and No. 11 seed Captain Shreve in the quarterfinals. If NISH wins Tuesday, the Jackets will play host to the quarterfinal game because they are the higher seed and the semifinals and finals are at a neutral site.