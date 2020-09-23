LAFAYETTE — Former Erath High School running back Elijah Mitchell was named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for 164 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-31 comeback win for UL Lafayette in its conference opener at Georgia State on Saturday.
It also was the second-straight week the Ragin’ Cajuns had two players awarded Sun Belt Conference honors. Rhys Byrns was named the Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office also announced on Monday.
The dual honors mark only the fourth time in the Sun Belt era that the team has had two players earn the honors in the same week overall, and the 23rd time the Cajuns have had two players earn the honors in the same week overall.
Mitchell has earned the award three times in his career, while Byrns has earned the weekly recognition twice.
Mitchell had a monster game against Georgia State, rushing the ball 16 times for 164 yards and two touchdowns, the second touchdown, scored in overtime, accounting for the winning points. His 164 yards on the ground was the second-highest rushing output of his career and is tied for fourth most in all of college football this season.
He has now gone over the century mark 11 times in his career and has posted nine games in his career with at least two touchdowns.
Byrns played a pivotal role in helping the Ragin’ Cajuns flip the field in the team’s overtime win at Georgia State. He matched a career high with seven punts for 315 yards and averaged 45.0 yards per punt, a season high.
He also pinned three balls inside the 20 and sent two balls over 50 yards, including a season-high 53-yard boot.
No. 19 UL Lafayette returns to Lafayette for its Sun Belt Conference home opener on Saturday when it hosts Georgia Southern at Cajun Field. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2.