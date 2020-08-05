Sun Belt Conference teams to play 8 conference games, up to 4 out of league

NEW ORLEANS — The Sun Belt Conference will begin its season Labor Day weekend with an eight-game conference schedule and the option for each team to play up to an four non-conference games for the 2020 season, the conference announced in a prepared statement Tuesday.
The statement said the decision was made “after extensive discussions and careful deliberation among the Sun Belt Conference Presidents and Chancellors, Athletics Directors, SBC COVID-19 Advisory Panel, medical advisors, and other governance groups.”
The Sun Belt will host a football championship game on Dec. 5 between the East Division and West Division champions, but that date could be changed if necessary.
“Sun Belt member institutions have focused since June on a safe return to athletic activities. We believe this timetable will allow for the healthy integration of the entire campus community for each Sun Belt member,” the statement read.
Conference leaders also said the league will “continue to monitor health trends across our communities. Sun Belt Presidents and Chancellors, Athletics Directors, the COVID-19 Advisory Panel, and medical advisors will continue to review data to ensure a safe return to activities and competition. Our data review will cross seven states and 12 counties and include, among other things, infection rates, hospitalization rates, local health directives, advancements in COVID-19 testing and campus, department and team health trends.”