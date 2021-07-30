LAFAYETTE — The Sun Belt Conference schedules for Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns’ men’s and women’s basketball teams have been revealed.
The Ragin’ Cajun men open up the 18-game SLC schedule on the road with their first conference game at Appalachian State (Dec. 30) and then two nights later at Coastal Carolina (Jan. 1).
The men’s first conference home game inside the Cajundome will be against Arkansas State (Jan. 6).
The men’s schedule also features home-and-home matchups with Arkansas State, Little Rock, UT Arlington, Texas State, Georgia State and Georgia Southern.
The Ragin’ Cajuns will play two conference games a week with the contests scheduled on Thursdays and Saturdays.
For the first time since the 2012-13 season, the Ragin’ Cajun women will open up conference play at home inside the Cajundome.
Louisiana will tip off SLC play at home when it welcomes UT Arlington (Dec. 30) and then will host Texas State (Jan. 1).
Louisiana will go on the road the following week to take on Arkansas State (Jan. 6) and then at Little Rock (Jan. 8.).
The Ragin’ Cajun women will wrap up conference play with three of their final five games on the road, with trips to Texas State (Feb. 10), UT Arlington (Feb. 12) and ULM (Feb. 19), before closing out the season with home games against Georgia State (Feb. 24) and Georgia Southern (Feb. 26) in Lafayette.
The SBC Tournament will be played March 3-7 at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla.
MORE WATCH LISTS
A few more Ragin’ Cajuns have been selected to preseason college football watch lists.
Louisiana junior punter Rhys Byrns has been named to the Ray Guy Award Preseason Watch List. The award recognizes the nation’s best collegiate punter.
The Melbourne, Australia, native is coming off a season in which he recorded 36 punts for 1,567 yards, including having four punts over 50 yards while also having 14 of those kicks land inside the 20-yard line.
Byrns earned All-Sun Belt Conference Second Team honors last season.
Louisiana redshirt sophomore running back Chris Smith has secured a spot on the watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, which recog–nizes the most versatile player in college football.
Smith recorded 23 kick returns for 617 yards and two touchdowns in 2020, which helped earn him First Team All-American return specialist honors by Pro Football Focus and 247Sports/CBS Sports.
Smith also rushed for 359 yards with one touch–down, and caught 16 passes for 170 yards and one touch–down last season.
Cajuns senior quarterback Levi Lewis, meanwhile, earned his second watch list honor for community service as he was named a nominee for the Wuerffel Trophy. Lewis was previously placed on the watch list for the AllState AFCA Good Works Team.