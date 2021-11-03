The Sun Belt Conference’s geographical footprint continues to expand.
The SBC has unanimously voted to add Marshall University into the league. Marshall joins fellow Conference USA teams Southern Miss and Old Dominion in joining the SBC. Marshall will join the league no later than July 1, 2023.
“Today we welcome Marshall University to the Sun Belt Conference. This is another big day for our conference,” SBC Commissioner Keith Gill said. “Marshall’s football tradition and passionate fans bring a strong presence to the Sun Belt. Their natural rivals are in our footprint and make our East Division even more competitive than it already was.”
The SBC membership now includes: Appalachian State, Little Rock, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Louisiana, ULM, South Alabama, UTA, Texas State, Troy and new additions Southern Miss, Old Dominion and Marshall.
Marshall University is located in Huntington, West Virginia, and has a student population of nearly 13,000. The Thundering Herd claimed three NCAA national championships, two in FCS football (1992 and 1996) and one in men’s soccer (2020). The football program has appeared in 17 bowl games, including a 12-4 postseason record since moving to the FBS in 1997.
“Today is a time for a new beginning for Marshall Athletics,” Marshall President Jerome A. Gilbert said. “Conference USA has been good to us over the years, and we are grateful for that. But when conditions change and it is time to act, you have to look to the future. The Sun Belt will be good for the future of Marshall Athletics, and I am excited that we are going in this new direction. Go Herd.”
GA. SOUTHERN HIRES HELTON
Clay Helton has been hired as the new coach at Georgia Southern.
Helton, who coached the University of Southern California to a Rose Bowl title, three Pac-12 South Division crowns and one Pac-12 Championship, becomes the 11th head coach in the modern era of Eagles football.
“I am very humbled to be named the head football coach at Georgia Southern University,” Helton said. “Thank you to President Marrero, Athletic Director Jared Benko, the search committee and the entire Georgia Southern family for this amazing opportunity.
“This football program represents a tradition of excellence spread over the past 40 years but has won six national championships and three bowl games in that short amount of time,” Helton added. “The passion and love its alumni and fans have for the University are second to none. Georgia Southern has always prided itself on the highest levels of success, and I welcome those expectations.”
Helton went 46-24 (.657) as the head coach of the USC Trojans while leading them to three conference championship games and 12 victories over AP Top 25 teams, including three in the Top 5 and four in the Top 10.
After starting this season 1-1, Helton was fired by USC following a 42-28 loss to Stanford.
SBC WEEKLY HONORS
Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall, App State’s Trey Cobb and Arkansas State’s Alan Lamar earned SBC Player of the Week honors.
Chanticleers quarterback McCall accounted for three touchdowns in a 35-28 win over Troy. McCall completed 14-of-26 passes for 294 yards and two scores, while adding 59 yards in the ground game.
App State’s Cobb earned SBC Defensive Player of the Week honors after he recorded a game-high 12 tackles, recovered a fumble and pulled down an interception in the Mountaineers’ 59-28 homecoming victory over ULM.
Arkansas State return specialist Lamar was selected as SBC Special Teams Player of the Week after he returned five kickoffs for a school record 232 yards.
CFB PLAYOFF RANKINGS
The initial College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled on Tuesday night. Despite having two teams ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 Poll, not a single team from the Sun Belt Conference was represented as the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and App State Mountaineers failed to crack the Top 25.