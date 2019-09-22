Sumrall makes another Top 35 cut with limit at Tenkiller

TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma — Caleb Sumrall fished on Day 3 for the fifth time this season on the Bassmaster Elite Series tour and in the process more than likely punched his ticket to the 2020 Bassmaster Classic with another clutch fishing effort Friday at Lake Tenkiller.
Like Thursday, Sumrall rallied in the last hour to put three keeper bass in the boat to fill out a five-fish limit that weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and make the Top 35 cut with a two-day total of 22 pounds, 6 ounces. He dropped from second place to seventh place going into Semifinal Saturday.
More importantly, the New Iberia pro bass angler was in 21st place in the all-important Angler of the Year standings after Friday with 645 points, apparently comfortably inside the zone to qualify for the next Classic, which is scheduled to be held in March at Lake Guntersville in Alabama. He was in 29th place in AOY going into the ninth and last tournament and had to finish inside the Top 42.
Again, as in practice and on the first day, it wasn’t easy on a smallish lake falling fast after being at flood stage all spring and summer. He had a cameraman in his boat all day for the world to see on Bassmaster LIVE.
What must have seemed like an eternity to him before connecting on his first keeper of the rainy day probably was less than an hour into the second day of fishing. At 7:37 a.m., the camera lens caught him setting hook on a buzz bait bite and boating a small bass.
“That is a spotted bass, buddy,” Sumrall said as he unhooked the fish and put it on a measuring board, “and a keeper. We got one!”
That keeper weighed less than 1 pound and had the livewell to itself for the next 3-plus hours. Then, around 10:45 a.m., Sumrall nailed a 3-pound class smallmouth bass on a Whopper Plopper.
After that, the New Iberian was stuck on two for the longest time. At 12:50 p.m., Bassmaster Live reported Sumrall drove his boat back to the launch site because of boat trouble, which turned out to be a problem with one or more batteries at 12:50 p.m.
Live video coverage showed the pro bass angler discussing the situation and solutions with men who responded to the call for help. At the weigh-in, Sumrall said, “Thank God” for those who gave him a big assist.
With the batteries problem solved for the moment, he was able to get back out on the water and in the last hour of fishing put three small but critical keeper spotted bass in the boat while relying on a spinning rod and artificial lure that worked for him at last year’s B.A.S.S. Nation event at Pickwick Lake.
“I overcame some setbacks today,” Sumrall said at the weigh-in.
His plan, he said, was to swing and he swung hard.
Chris Zaldain of Fort Worth established a pattern Friday and moved into the lead with a two-day total of 25 pounds. After placing 13th on Day 1 with 11-1, Zaldain added 13-15 during the second round. His bag included four smallmouth bass — including a 3 1/2-pounder — and one spotted bass.
“I figured something out this morning; it was bang, bang, bang,” Zaldain said. “I stayed in one area until about 10 o’clock, and I learned a lot about what the fish were doing. I’d keep going back and forth on a stretch, and I learned a lot about how they move up and move down. After 10 o’clock, I started expanding. I got out of that area and I started looking for new stuff, and I caught two big smallmouth.”