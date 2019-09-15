Sumrall looking for an Elite finish at Lake Tenkiller

Before Caleb Sumrall left his hometown Thursday to fish in the regular-season finale on the Bassmaster Elite Series at Lake Tenkiller in Oklahoma, he talked about momentum, about his determined drive to return to the Bassmaster Classic.
“I’m excited about how I’ve performed so well, so far. I always want to do better. I just want to keep it going forward,” the 32-year-old bass pro from New Iberia said Tuesday night.
Sumrall, who is in 29th place in the Angler of the Year standings, already has cemented a berth in the Toyota Bassmaster Angler of the Year Championship scheduled for Sept. 28-Oct. 1 at Michigan’s Lake St. Clair, which he scouted earlier this summer before traveling to New York State for two Elite series tournaments. What he doesn’t have is a coveted spot in the 2020 Bassmaster Classic, yet.
“I’ve got to stay in the Top 43 in points” in the last tournament of the year, which begins Thursday on the 12,900-acre lake that covers 35 miles in eastern Oklahoma.
“I’m just hoping to get a good, decent finish to get me into the Classic. If I could catch two decent limits the first two days, if I can get into the Top 35 (make the cut), that should do it.”
Going into the last tournament, Sumrall has 551 points through eight tournaments, a total that includes four Top 35 appearances (including three straight during one hot stretch) highlighted by a fourth-place finish at Lake Guntersville near Scottsboro, Alabama).
Alabama pro Scott Canterbury leads the AOY race with 679 points, followed by Florida’s Drew Cook, 660, Texas pro Chris Zaldain, 653, and Indiana’s Bill Lowen, 652. Cook holds the lead for DICK’S Sporting Goods Rookie of the Year.
Sumrall is the lone Elite angler in the Top 42 (the Top 50 qualify for the AOY Tournament) before Lake Tenkiller. Following him in the standings are fellow Louisiana bass pros Derek Hudnall of Baton Rouge, 46th, 461; Tyler Rivet of Raceland, 50th, 455; Robbie Latuso of Gonzales, 56th, 430; Brett Preuett of Monroe, 69th, 369; Tyler Carrierre of Youngsville, 71st, 352, and Quentin Cappo of Prairieville, 72nd, 358.
Practice starts Monday on Lake Tenkiller. Sumrall will be on the water trying to dissect the lake and its three species of bass: largemouth bass, smallmouth bass and spotted bass.
That B.A.S.S. switched the event from Fort Gibson Lake to Lake Tenkiller, approximately 40 miles apart, on Sept. 5. The Fort Gibson Lake site was doomed from the start, it seemed, because it was postponed by heavy rain and flash flooding from its original slot in the Bassmaster Elite Series on May 16-19 and rescheduled to be held Sept. 19-20.
“The ongoing high water at Fort Gibson Lake and the uncertainty of dam repairs downstream at Webber Falls really left us no choice,” B.A.S.S. CEO Bruce Akin announced Sept. 5. “We certainly made every effort to hold the event on Fort Gibson Lake, but the conditions just wouldn’t allow it.”
Sumrall took the switch somewhat in stride. His reaction probably mirrored that of others headed to Lake Tenkiller.
“I mean, it’s a smaller lake (than Lake Fort Gibson), which has me a little nervous. I don’t know what to expect. It’s only 13,000 acres, something along that line. It’s pretty small,” Sumrall said.
“I know it’s a good smallmouth and largemouth and spotted bass lake, so all three species will probably play.”
Would he prefer Lake Fort Gibson?
“I don’t know. It’s hard to say. I’d probably rather be on a big lake. We’ll see,” he said.
Lake Tenkiller’s average depth is 51 feet.
As of Wednesday, the lake was 4.88 feet above conservation pool level at 632 feet, with the dam releasing 3,235 cubic feet per second. Heavy spring rains brought the lake to nearly 664 feet in June, followed by sharp drops throughout July, some ups and downs in August and a return to a downward trend so far in September.
The lake has various bass habitats, Elite veteran Mark Menendez of Paducah, Kentucky, said.
“You have a lot of bluffy areas, you have river channels running against the bank, you have several creeks and a river section,” Menendez said. “So, you can kind of break it down into a lower, mid- and upper lake — you just won’t have to run as far from one end to the other.”
Sumrall will do just that while prefishing this week.
“It’s a rocky style lake. It’s hard to say what to expect. There’ll be guys catching shallow and deep,” he said.
How will he approach unlocking the puzzle and what will he be throwing? “I don’t know for sure. I’ll just try to get a good game plan together. We’ll figure something out,” Sumrall said.
“I’ll be fishing anywhere from 2 inches to 30 foot. I’ll kind of go from there. I don’t know what to expect at all.”
Menendez said anglers who adjust to the falling water level will have the greatest opportunity.
“The water color will be clean enough that it won’t be like the absolute flood we would have been heading into on Fort Gibson. We may have to deal with some suspending bass, but I don’t think it will be that big of a problem,” the Kentucky bass pro told bassmaster.com.