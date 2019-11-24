Sumrall goes on board with Xpress Boats

On his way to qualifying for the 2020 Bassmaster Classic and enjoying his best season as a Bassmaster Elite Series pro in 2019, Caleb Sumrall grabbed the undivided attention of family, friends and fellow Elites.
The 32-year-old New Iberia outdoorsman also showed strong on the radar of an official with Xpress Boat, a family-owned and operated business for more than 53 years at a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Xpress Boats wanted Sumrall to come on board and he accepted the offer a few weeks after the Bassmaster Angler of the Year Championship on Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Lake St. Clair in Michigan.
“We started talking after the last event of the year, me and Clay Connor,” Sumrall said about midday Wednesday while driving home from a deer hunt in Arkansas.
They met when Connor traveled to Lafayette on a business trip, according to Sumrall.
“He offered me to go do a factory tour three weeks ago. I drove up to Hot Springs, Arkansas, only two hours from the deer hunting camp, so I tied it (the trip) to a deer hunt. I went up on a Monday,” he said. “I met everybody at the factory and got to see the whole process of building Xpress Boats. I was overly impressed.”
Sumrall, who fished out of a Bass Cat Cougar in 2019, also took a test drive in the Express X21 Pro. He liked it.
“That’s where things got a little more serious. We had heavier discussions then,” he said.
Later, he told wired2fishcom, “The boat is simply amazing, as I will be able to run faster in rough water, draft mere inches and carry more gear. Finally, I chose to run Xpress because of the family atmosphere, the quality of the product, the performance and, finally, the team that I will be joining, which includes some really great anglers led by one of the founding members of the Elite Series, Bill Lowen.”
Sumrall becomes the fourth Bassmaster Elite Series pro to hook up with Xpress Boats. The others are Lowen, who lives in Brookville, Indiana; Dale Hightower of Mannford, Oklahoma, and Harvey Horne of Bella Vista, Arkansas.
He made an official announcement of the partnership on Xpressboats.com and on his social media platforms on Nov. 13.
Over at Xpress Boats, Connor, the aluminum boat manufacturer’s director of marketing, told bassmaster.com, “Caleb caught my attention in a big way during the 2019 season. We already have Bill Lowen on our team — one of the most respected anglers in the sport. And after talking to Caleb, I honestly felt like he’s just a 32-year-old version of Bill Lowen.”
Sumrall and Express Boats finalized the deal on Nov. 11. He plans to go up and get the new boat when it’s ready sometime in January.
His first Elite tournament appearance in the Xpress X21 Pro will be at the Bassmaster Elite on Feb. 6-9 on the St. Johns River at Palatka, Florida. A week later he’ll be fishing the Bassmaster Elite tournament Feb. 14-17 on Chickamauga Lake in Dayton, Tennessee, before going to the 2020 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk at Lake Guntersville, Alabama, where he finished fourth for his highest finish in an Elite tournament in June.
“It’s a good opportunity for me and my family going into 2020,” he said this past week about his wife, Jacie, daughter, Clelie, and son, Axel. “They approached me. It’s awesome to know I got the recognition.”
After Sumrall was signed to the pro staff, Lowen said, “We could not be happier to add Caleb to our family and team as he is a true competitor, and his meteoric rise into the Top 25 from being a B.A.S.S. Nation Championship winner to the pinnacle of tournament fishing on the Bassmaster Elite Series is nothing short of monumental.
“His job is fishing, and he has risen to the top very quickly. His best work is still ahead of him, and we are glad he has chosen Xpress for that ride.
“Caleb hails from Louisiana, and it is obvious he is as comfortable in a Bay boat chasing reds as he is pursuing largemouth on the Elite Series. A key factor in our decision is who Caleb is as a person. His integrity and values secured his position in becoming the newest member of our Xpress Boats Elite team.”
Sumrall, who finished 21st in the Bassmaster Elite Series Angler of the Year race in 2019, has no qualms switching from a high-performance fiberglass boat to a high-performance aluminum boat. It will be powered by a Yamaha 250 SHO.
“I’ve been driving it. The X21 is not much different than a glass boat at all. The ride is great. It can do everything a glass boat can and, even, more,” he said.
“I mean, it’s a great company with great people and a great boat. I’m really excited to have the opportunity to represent Xpress.”
Tentative plans call for Lipari Specialties on U.S. 90 in Iberia Parish to “wrap” the Xpress X21 Pro, according to Sumrall. Lipari Specialties wrapped the Bass Cat Cougar before Sumrall started competing on the Elite circuit in 2019.
The Bass Cat Cougar was easily recognizable on and off the water with the logos of his sponsors, including his first-ever title sponsor, Covington-based Kysek Ice Chests.