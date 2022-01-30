Around this same time last year, Caleb Sumrall was in excellent physical condition, determined and focused on getting back to the Bassmaster Classic.
Sumrall stayed in excellent physical condition, determined and focused throughout 2021. The New Iberia outdoorsman qualified for the 2022 Bassmaster Classic and after nine regular-season tournaments finished seventh in the Angler of the Year standings with 659 points, his best showing since joining the Bassmaster Elite Series ranks in 2018.
“Yeah, man, last year was a blessing, a great finish. It was huge for my career to do what I did. I’ve got confidence in myself. I’m ready to do it again,” Sumrall said Wednesday morning as he drove his new, gray Ford F-250 to get it wrapped in Gonzales at Geaux Signs and Graphics LLC.
“I’m ready to go, man. Ready and not ready. I’ve got a lot of things left to get the boat ready, to get it organized. Everything’s so far behind. It’s so hard to get parts and stuff. There’s still a lot of things to do. (But) it’s a long offseason, so I’m excited to get back.”
The Teche Area’s most accomplished pro bass fisherman enjoyed his finest season to the max, then savored every minute of the offseason hunting deer, elk, ducks, geese and grouse while spending beaucoup time with his wife, Jacie, daughter, Clélié,10, and son, Axel, 4. One month before that offseason began in September his big-hearted side showed when he helped Hurricane Ida victims in southeast Louisiana.
His bass fishing success translated into publicity. For the second time in his bass fishing career, Sumrall was on the cover of B.A.S.S. Times Magazine in the October issue with a story headlined “Sumrall’s Fall Punchin’ Particulars” and was featured in Bassmaster’s “Day on the Lake.” He also was sought-after on bass fishing talk shows and industry-related events.
Now he’s readying his fishing tackle, gear, pickup truck and Xpress X21 Pro aluminum bass boat for the 2022 campaign, which starts Feb. 10 in Florida. He’s super pumped to fish 10 tournaments, including the Bassmaster Classic on March 4-6 at Lake Hartwell near Greenville, South Carolina.
“I’m excited. I’m ready for the Classic. But I’ve got two tournaments before it so I haven’t given it much thought,” Sumall said, still regretting that in 2020 he slipped and failed to qualify for the 2022 Bassmaster Classic.
Sumrall’s new boat was wrapped once again by Tommy Lipari at Lipari Specialties along U.S. 90. Lipari’s Specialties, widely known and highly regarded in the field of wrapping vehicles and boats, has wrapped each one of his Xpresses and finished wrapping the latest one Friday morning.
The Westgate High School graduate started working in the oil field industry out of high school, fished more and more local and regional bass tournaments, then won the 2017 B.A.S.S. Nation Championship on Lake Hartwell in South Carolina to jumpstart his career as an Elite. His winningest year was 2021.
Sumrall was seventh in a tournament as close to home as he could get. His 38 pounds, 1 ounce, the second week of April on the Sabine River out of Orange, Texas, was his highest finish last season.
Sumrall also posted a ninth-place catch of 73 pounds, 10 ounces, July 8-11 at Lake Champlain in New York. He earned praise a week later from veteran B.A.S.S. personalities Dave Mercer, weighmaster emcee, and Davy Hite, Bassmaster BASS Live analyst, during the regular-season finale July 15-18 on the St. Lawrence River at Waddington, New York, on his way to a 14-place finish with 58 pounds, 12 ounces, all smallmouth.
After Mercer noted the fourth-year pro’s emphasis on learning the smallmouth fishing game, Hite, a retired Bassmaster Elite from South Carolina, said, “Caleb has really, as you mentioned it earlier, he’s really become a more well-rounded fisherman, just in the last year. He certainly has.”
Sumrall’s other Top 20 results in 2021 were 15th at Pickwick Lake in Tennessee and 19th at the Tennessee River out of Knoxville.
His 2021 tournament efforts brought his career winnings to $300,428 with B.A.S.S. The breakout season included five finishes in the Top 20 for the fourth-year pro from New Iberia.
He’s looking ahead to 2022. Sumrall has said it is a “good, diverse schedule. I’m very excited about it!”
Hite agreed and said in a bassmaster.com story Jan. 25 he anticipates some 100-plus pound winning weights: “This is an incredible schedule. I’m just being totally honest about what I think can happen at these places. Oh, I think there’ll be more than one (Century Belt earned). We certainly have a great chance to have more than one.”
The regular-season schedule will take Sumrall to Florida twice in February, to South Carolina in March, then to Tennessee in April, Texas in May and Tennessee in June prior to a more than a month-long break before he hooks up his Xpress to go to New York in July and wrapping up with August tournaments in South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Sumrall’s first outing Feb. 10-13 is at St. Johns River at Palatka, Florida, where in his career as an Elite he has finished 72nd in 2019, 48th in 2020 and 83rd in 2021. He has yet to connect with enough quality bass on that fishery and he acknowledged that before last year’s tournament there when he said, “It seems I have a tough time getting off to a good start.”
The New Iberian was hoping for a much-improved showing there last year but managed 13 pounds, 6 ounces.
After St. Johns River, Sumrall hauls his rig northwest to fish Feb. 17-20 at the Harris Chain of Lakes out of Leesburg, Florida. He hasn’t fished those bodies of water in Bassmaster Opens or with the Bassmaster Elites, so that complex of lakes will present a new challenge.
Then it’s on to Santee Cooper Lakes in Clarendon County, South Carolina, on March 17-20, right after the Classic. He fished once before at Santee Cooper Lakes in a 2020 Elite stop and finished 35th with 35 pounds, 10 ounces.
His April 7-10 date with Chickamauga Lake takes him back to a lake where he finished 13th with 28 pounds, 5 ounces, in 2020.
His two longest road trips at the tail end of this season bring him to Mobridge, South Dakota, and Lake Oahe on Aug. 18-21, a distance of 1,444 miles from New Iberia, then to the Mississippi River to fish Aug. 26-29 out of La Crosse, Wisconsin. LaCrosse is 1,363 miles from New Iberia.
Sumrall fished Lake Oahe for the first time in mid-summer 2018 out of Pierre, South Dakota, and finished 13th after catching 39 pounds, 11 ounces. He doesn’t seem to mind going back, despite the distance.
“Yeah, same lake. I liked it. It’s full of fish. It’ll be an interesting tournament,” he said recently.
Hite is a big fan of the tournament sites.
“You’re going to some great fisheries. We’re to some places we haven’t been to a lot in recent years, but then the time of the year is mixing it up a little bit, too, from the last time we’ve been to Chick and Santee. There’s some places that are going to look very different than it did in 2020 when we were there in the fall. I think they have done a great job this year with the schedule.”
Sumrall is all in, in excellent physical condition, determined and focused.