LOREAUVILLE — Even though by the LHSAA calendar summer workouts started two weeks ago, for most teams summer workouts for football started Monday and Tuesday.
One of the first 7-on-7 practices of the summer saw Loreauville play host to Highland Baptist in a session that lasted about an hour and a half as the teams alternated first- and second-team offenses and secondary during the session.
“It was good to get out and see some of our kids get some reps and see some action,” Loreauville coach Terry Martin said. “Because of baseball making a run late in the year and track doing well and missing some kids due to illness and COVID, we really didn’t have a lot of players out for spring football.
“To be able to have the full team and see them get some work in was a good thing.”
Martin said that the first of several planned 7-on-7 sessions with Highland Baptist and Catholic High and other schools set for Tuesdays during the summer still involved teaching at some level.
“If you saw, both Rick (Highland Baptist coach Rick Hutson) and I had cards out to show our players where to line up and what to do on certain plays,” Martin said. “But that’s what spring and summer are for, to teach players and see if they get the grasp of what we are teaching.
“It’s better to see if now where we can make corrections than to find out later on when it might be harder to make those corrections.”
According to Martin, Catholic High was originally scheduled to be a part of Tuesday’s action, but CHS coach Scott Wattigny had to cancel at the last minute due to issues with his players. The LHS coach said that CHS would be a part of this coming Tuesday’s 7-on-7 session.
Across the field, Hutson was also trying to find out which players would be playing in what positions for the coming season.
“Well, it was ugly but it’s also the first time that we’ve really done anything this spring with weather and things like that,” the HBCS coach said. “It was good going against a solid program like Loreauville.”
Not having a spring was something that Hutson has never done before.
“We were going to try to get out but we saw the weather forecast and I decided that the extra week in the fall wouldn’t be a better benefit to us than to have a spring,” he said. “I’ve never done that before but I was at a Class 5A high school and Highland is a Class A high school. Different numbers of kids playing football.”
One thing that Hutson does have to do is find a quarterback to replace Myles Liggans, who has graduated. He’s tabbed junior Ty Olivier, who played linebacker, last year as the new quarterback for the Bears come the fall.
“He’s shown a good grasp of the offense,” Hutson said. “He really has the potential to be something special for us.”
The 7-on-7 sessions continue Tuesday at Loreauville starting at 9 a.m.