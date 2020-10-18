Suit’s Whopper Plopper triggers bite from 4.00-pound bass worth $5,000

BROOKELAND, Texas — Ben Suit has weighed many 4-pound class bass in his bass fishing career.
The one he put on the scale Oct. 11, Day 3 of the Sealy Outdoors Big Bass Splash, had the digital scales numbers alternating between 3.99 and 4.00. When those numbers finally froze at 4.00, there was a roar from the crowd in front of the grand stage.
The New Iberia bass angler’s bass was the first 4-pound even bass of the third day, which netted him the prize of $5,000. It also finished 11th in the 9-10 a.m. hour to fetch another $350.
Cheers from the crowd surprised Suit, a 30-year-old account rep for Erik Guillory State Farm Insurance in Broussard. He fished with his buddy, Eric Fusilier, a State Farm rep from DeRidder.
“That’s what I heard. I wasn’t paying attention. I was trying to get my weigh slip. Then I heard everybody hollering and I thought, ‘Wow. This is crazy!’ ” Suit said.
“At the time I didn’t know what to think. Now I’m very happy I caught a break for a change.”
Suit and his younger brother, Zach Suit, the sons of accomplished bass fishing veteran Kevin Suit, have been experiencing beaucoup trouble with their outboard motor for a few years. It was out of commission for the past few months before a friend of a friend recently repaired the lower unit.
Ben Suit said in so many words the first two days of the Big Bass Splash were nothing to write home about. In fact, just the opposite. Lake Sam Rayburn’s bass were showing their uncooperative nature.
“We really struggled. We caught six fish those two days,” he said. “Friday and Saturday were so tough. I kept looking at Eric. I would say, ‘Sunday will be our day.’ It was pretty wild.”
That Sunday morning, Suit was throwing a Whopper Plopper in an undisclosed color when the 4-pounder bit along the edge of hydrilla in 4-foot depths in the Veach Basin area of Lake Sam Rayburn. They had another solid bass to go with it but chose to stay there and wait until the 9-10 a.m. time slot to weigh in.
“We were in an area very populated with boats. We knew if we left we’d get squeezed out,” he said.
When they finally left, it was a good move worth $5,350.
Suit said he plans to frame the weigh-in ticket, photo, copy of the check, artificial lure, etc., to keep the great memory alive.