LOREAUVILLE — Zach Suit capitalized on an early flurry and caught enough bass in the morning on May 17 to win the second Louisiana Bass Cats tournament of 2020.
The New Iberia angler, who fished alone, hooked and boated a few small bass among the eight or so that bit soon after sunrise until 8:30 a.m. He culled once to get to the five-bass limit he weighed at 3 p.m. at Marsh Field Boat Landing.
Suit, 25, was pleasantly surprised by the fast start because heavy rain the day before pushed the Lake Fausse Pointe level up quickly.
“I thought it would be tough but it turned out better than I thought,” he said.
His limit weighed 11 pounds, 1 ounce, nearly 1 pound heavier than the second-place limit weighed by his father, Kevin Suit, who was fishing with Zach Savoy. The runners-up team had 10 pounds, 2 ounces.
Mike Sinitiere and Hagen Riche finished third with five bass weighing 9 pounds, 1 ounce.
“I was very happy” with the start, the younger Suit said, but not so much with the finish.
“I thought I needed one more good one. But it worked out. I didn’t think I’d win. I thought I’d do OK. I thought my dad was going to beat me. I watched his partner catch like a 2 ½ at the end of the day,” he said.
Suit said all his bass bit on a buzz bait. The first one, his biggest at 3-10, smacked the buzz bait 10 minutes after he arrived at his undisclosed location.
“I was kind of surprised. I thought it’d be a little bit harder, especially first thing. I was excited,” he said.
After 8:30 a.m., he said, “They kind of quit biting.”
His brother, two-time defending bass club champion Ben Suit, who fished with Derrick Romero, boasted the tournament’s biggest bass, a 4-pounder.
Nine boats competed in the bass club tournament.