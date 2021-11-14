Suit finishes bass club season on top with win in LBC Classic

MYETTE POINT – Ben Suit had a point or two to prove after the Louisiana Bass Cats’ regular-season finale Oct. 16-17 at Lake Sam Rayburn.
The New Iberia native who moved to Port Arthur, Texas, in mid-August stumbled in that last bass club tournament and that prevented him from winning a third Angler of the Year title in the LBC. He chose the Louisiana Bass Cats Classic as the time to redeem himself on Nov. 7.
Suit, 31, won the Classic with a five-bass limit weighing 12.30 pounds worth $500. Mission accomplished.
“Well, I was upset I didn’t win Angler of the Year, so it’s kind of nice to win the last tournament. I left Rayburn pretty irritated by my performance. I’m not the best loser in the world,” Suit said last week from his home in Port Arthur, where he lives and commutes to Orange, Texas, where agent intern will open Ben Suit State Farm in January.
The two-time AOY (2018 and 2019) drove back to his hometown and prefished the Atchafafalaya Basin on Saturday, the day before the Classic. He went out the next day in the family’s Ranger bass boat with his father, Kevin Suit of New Iberia, hopeful both bass anglers would fill a five-fish limit (Classic qualifiers usually fish alone).
Suit located some bass while scouting and also relied on some information gleaned by his father to pull out a dominating win.
“Saturday I found fish. But they were small. I didn’t think we could catch 10 fish because me and my dad were fishing together. It wasn’t a tough day. It was a tough day to get the right bites,” he said.
“Sometimes it’s like that. I told everybody (after the weigh-in at Myette Point Boat Landing) I was really lucky. I just had the bites. It was tough. I got lucky.”
He credited a heavy fog at takeoff time around safe daylight for his success. He wanted to make a longer run by boat but shut it down for safety reasons and chose a “community hole” a little closer to the launch area.
They both caught keeper bass, including the younger Suit’s first of three 3-pound class bass he carried to the scale at 3 p.m.
“I tell you, the best thing that happened to me that morning was that fog. We headed northbound (on the G.A. Cut) and got to a section where I couldn’t navigate. We turned around,” he said.
After the fog lifted while they fished their first spot, Suit drove to a stretch in a bayou that yielded his second 3-pounder and his father culled with a small keeper.
Suit was proud that his dad also caught a limit, one weighing 7.65 pounds. But, realizing his son had a chance to win, he said, the elder Suit backed off a little from the back of the boat.
“He was a good sport about it,” his son said.
Most of the winner’s bass were caught on a Stanley spinnerbait with gold willowleaf blades and a swim jig, he said.
“It was a whole lot of gas and running around for 12 pounds,” he said with a chuckle.
Mike Sinitiere of New Iberia, Louisiana Bass Cats president fresh from winning an unprecedented fifth Angler of the Year title in the LBC, finished second with 9.95 pounds to win $300.
Kirt Romero, who won two bass club tournaments this year at Lake Sam Rayburn with Sinitiere, finished a fraction of an ounce behind his fishing buddy with 9.92 pounds for third place and $200. Romero also boasted the tournament’s lunker bass, a 3.65-pounder.
Suit’s tentative plans are to return to his new hometown and if possible return to fish local bass tournaments. Realistically, he intends to fish circuits in Texas with his fishing buddy, Eric Fuselier.