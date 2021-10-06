Suire leads defensive effort in Bobcats win vs. VC

ERATH — Brett Suire sparked the Erath Bobcats to their fourth consecutive win with 11 tackles, a sack and an interception in last week’s 36-34 victory over Vermilion Catholic.
“Brett’s best game by far was last week,” EHS coach Eric LeBlanc said of the senior strong safety, who has 46 tackles with two sacks and two interceptions on the year.
“He can play both inside and outside the box. He’s one of those jack of all trades-type players. He’s a pleasure to coach.”
Suire is tied for the team lead in tackles with senior linebacker Logan Lemaire, who rushed for a score against VC.
“We use Logan at fullback in short-yardage situations,” LeBlanc said. “He’s a tough kid.”
On offense, sophomore receiver Christian Pillette continued to pile up the yardage, pulling in four receptions from quarterback Lynkon Romero for 148 yards and a score.
“Christian will get a lot of praise when any college coach comes and talks to me,” LeBlanc said. “He’s a ‘yes, sir, no, sir,’ kid who puts head down, works hard and takes constructive criticism well.”
LeBlanc was especially pleased with his secondary’s effort last week. Cornerbacks Christen Migues and Collin Broussard, along with safeties Brayden Landry, Landon Toups and Suire limited VC quarterback Jonathan Dartez to 13 of 36 passing for 113 yards. Migues and linebacker Blake Dautreuil both intercepted a pass, as well.
This week, the 4-1 Bobcats open District 6-3A play at home against Kaplan (2-3), which gave Loreauville a stern test last Thursday. Caden Campisi (32-111) and Jace Hebert (16-136, two TDs) both had success rushing the football against the undefeated Tigers.
“If you want to talk about a short-yardage guy, Campisi is a downhill runner who will run through you,” LeBlanc said of the Kaplan fullback, who is averaging 130 yards per game. “If there is no hole, Campisi will make a hole. He’ll find a crease and he isn’t lacking for speed.”
Kaplan, which edged Erath 30-25 in last year’s matchup, is in its first year under head coach Cory Brodie.