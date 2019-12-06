Successful season for Westgate in 2019 sets high standards for future teams

Westgate head coach Ryan Antoine preaches to his team to leave things better than they found it, whether it’s measured by keeping a clean locker room or on-the-field success.
After his team entered the Class 4A playoffs with a No. 10 seed and won two playoff games to advance to the quarterfinals, it will take a strong effort to eclipse those results next season, but Antoine isn’t letting his squad off the hook.
“We’re not deviating from our standard,” Antoine said. “We won nine games this past season. We expect to win more than nine games next season and to go further than the quarterfinals. We’ll have six returning starters on offense and seven on defense.
“Yes, we’ll lose Kayshon Boutte and Makholven Sonn on offense and Kenery Touriac, Garrick Arceneaux and Blayne Delahoussaye on defense, but we had a lot of young guys who got playing time, a lot of freshmen that started for us. We’ll expect those guys to plug in and do great things for us.”
Some returning players to watch for next year include quarterback Brennon Landry, receiver Jordan Doucet, tailback Kevion Sophus and linebacker Zyion Madison.
The Tigers will play the same schedule as this past season, which saw WHS beat St. Thomas More for the first time in school history. The four losses for the Tigers came to 4A No. 1 Lakeshore, 4A No. 2 Neville, 4A No. 5 Carencro and Division III No. 1 Lafayette Christian.
“We won nine games, which is a good accomplishment for these kids,” Antoine said. “I’m definitely proud of them. It was a season based off passion Our kids played hard every single game.
“They practiced hard and left it all out on the field.
“We played some of the top competition in the state. I think we’re one of the top teams in the state. I think we made a name for ourselves this year.
Now the plan for these next few years is to establish ourselves as one of the top teams from now on.”
The win vs. STM was particularly satisfying for Westgate, which was routed by the Cougars in 2018.
“The STM win was big for us,” Antoine said.
“It was kind of that signature win because it showed that we can play with anybody. That put us on the map and put the state on notice. We had a lot of senior four-year starters that gave it their all.
That shows we build our culture here the right way. Our program is definitely heading in the right direction because of those guys.”
Now the focus is getting the WHS football players transitioned into other sports for the remainder of the school year.
“The biggest thing is putting our guys in multiple sports, and them bringing that same drive and passion into the other sports,” Antoine said. “It’s good to have a good football season, but we’re expecting those same guys to have those same types of seasons in basketball, track, soccer and baseball.
“We have a lot of three-sport athletes here. We want our kids to stay as active as they can and do their best for the school and the community.”
Last week’s 26-24 loss to Neville was a bitter pill to swallow, but there’s also a silver lining.
“It was a tough loss to Neville,” Antoine said. “I think we basically just ran out of time against those guys. We were in field goal range and then got a holding penalty that pushed us out of range.
"But we went to Neville in 2013 and got blown out, and this time I felt like we had a chance to beat those guys. We talk about leaving things better than we found it, and I think it was a good year."