NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Saints went 13-3 in the regular season and won the NFC South Championship.
But that wasn’t good enough to get them a bye into the divisional round of the playoffs.
Their play in a wild-card game wasn’t good enough to reach the divisional round either.
The third-seeded Saints’ season came to an abrupt end when they lost to the sixth-seeded Minnesota Vikings 26-20 in overtime Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
“We had larger dreams than this game,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “The season we put together had us poised to make a run through the playoffs.”
But the Saints got off to a slow start offensively, Drew Brees threw an interception and lost a fumble and Wil Lutz missed a 43-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.
That left Minnesota, which went 10-6 in the regular season, with a 13-10 halftime lead that grew to 20-10 on Dalvin Cook’s 1-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.
The New Orleans offense finally came to life and scored 10 straight points in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
“I loved the way that we fought in the fourth quarter and we really didn’t play our best football until that point,” Brees said. “It didn’t feel like we could put drives together and play with tempo until the fourth quarter.”
Brees threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Taysom Hill to pull the Saints within 20-17 with 10:31 remaining.
New Orleans drove to a first down at the Vikings 20 on its next possession, but Brees fumbled while being sacked by former LSU star Danielle Hunter. Jalyn Holmes recovered for Minnesota at its 36.
The Saints forced a punt and Brees drove them 39 yards to Lutz’s 49-yard field goal with two seconds left to tie the score and force overtime. Brees completed 26 of 33 for 242 yards and a touchdown.
“We put together some good drives (in the fourth quarter) and we put ourselves in position to win,” Brees said, “but unfortunately they just made a few more plays than we did.”
The Vikings won the coin toss to start overtime and Kirk Cousins threw a 43-yard completion to Adam Thielen to the Saints two-yard line.
“You have to take your shots when trying to win a playoff game,” Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer said.
Two runs set the Vikings back to the four before Cousins, making his first road playoff start, found tight end Kyle Rudolph in a back corner of the end zone for the winning touchdown.
“I thought he played really well today,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said of Cousins, who completed 19 of 31 for 242 yards.
“He took good care of the ball. He made good decisions when they had some heat on us, so he had to make some great decisions.”
The Saints extended to 43 their string of games without allowing an individual to rush for 100 yards, but Cook did plenty of damage, finishing with 94 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.
New Orleans, on the other hand, had just three more yards than Cook and Minnesota finished with 136 rushing yards.
“I thought that they ran the ball better than we did,” Saints coach Sean Payton said.
“We felt like that was going to be an important number.”
The Saints forced a turnover on the game’s first possession when Janoris Jenkins knocked the ball loose from Thielen, who finished with seven catches for 129 yards, and Vonn Bell recovered the fumble at the Vikings 37.
But on third-and-goal from the four, Hunter and Everett Griffen got the first of the Vikings three sacks on Brees, forcing Lutz’s 29-yard field goal.
“It was crushing for us,” tackle Ryan Ramczyk said of the offensive line’s performance. “We didn’t play our best game and I didn’t play my best game. Collectively we just didn’t get it done.”
Dan Bailey’s 43-yard field goal tied the score at three at the end of the first quarter and Alvin Kamara’s four-yard touchdown run gave New Orleans a 10-3 lead.
Bailey added a 21-yard field goal before Anthony Harris grabbed Brees’ first interception in six games, giving Minnesota the ball at the Saints 45.
That led to Cook’s five-yard touchdown run that gave the Vikings a 13-10 lead with 23 seconds left in the first half.
Harris’ 54-yard kickoff return and Brees’ 20-yard completion to Michael Thomas put New Orleans in field-goal range, but Lutz was wide right from 43 yards as time expired.
The Vikings advanced to play at No. 1 seed San Francisco next Saturday.