The 2020 football season was a special one for New Iberia Senior High School senior running back Courtland Blake.
From a losing season in 2019 to a second round playoff appearance set the tone for Blake and the NISH football team for the 2021 season.
“We came off of a 2-8 record my sophomore year and we went 8-2 last year,” Blake said. “That gave us a lot of motivation for this year.
“Even the running backs from last year said that we were going to be good this year.”
As a running back, Blake’s job is the get the ball upfield as quickly as possible, to keep drives alive or to finish them off in the end zone for a touchdown.
“It’s our job to score some points and then the defense can handle the rest of it,” he said.
Throughout the spring and summer, Blake and his offensive teammates have been working hard to make sure that the Jackets have Coach Curt Ware’s Wing-T attack down pat for the upcoming football season.
“It’s been a good spring and summer,” Blake said. “Everything has been positive. It’s not that we’re learning anything new, it’s just that we’re learning more about the offense that we run and how we operate within it.”
As for personal goals, Blake is pretty much in line with the team goals for 2021.
“I’m looking for playoffs, maybe a championship,” he said. “I would like to be first-team All-District selection this year.”
Blake’s favorite play is Light Speed Right, in which he takes the ball and runs around the right side juking as many defensive players that he can as he tries to get a touchdown.
“I ran it several times last year and on one play I broke a 30 yard touchdown run,” he said. “I was juking and dodging players all the way to the end zone.