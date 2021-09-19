Struggles on third down conversions continue against Bobcats

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns entered Thursday night’s game against Ohio struggling with third down conversions on offense.
Through two games, the Ragin’ Cajuns offense has been unable to sustain drives, converting only 33.3 percent (9-of-27) of their third down conversions. The number didn’t get much better on Thursday as Louisiana converted 3-of-8 on third down.
That didn’t matter as the Cajuns scored 49 points and broke off big plays on first and second down, which meant that the team avoided third down scenarios.
“Third down avoidance is a big part of playing successful offense,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “If you can avoid playing third down, it’s one of the best things that can happen to you. We did take a two-down approach lots of times tonight and sometimes that affects the third-down statistics, but we also evaluate the conversion downs.
“If we made it on fourth, then our plan worked right? I think there were numerous examples of that.”
Efficient Levi
Ragin’ Cajuns senior quarterback Levi Lewis had another efficient performance.
In Thursday’s game against Ohio, Lewis completed 21-of-29 for 212 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Lewis also added 61 yards on 12 carries.
“Outside of the interception tonight, the grounding and one mental error in the game, I thought he was lights out,” Napier said. “He did a nice job of making plays with his feet. I thought he was on top of his game tonight.”
For the season, Lewis has completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 798 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.
TDs for Stephens
TCU transfer John Stephens Jr. found the end zone for the second straight game. Five days after catching his first touchdown with the Ragin’ Cajuns, the 6-foot-5, 222-pound wide receiver caught two more — a two-yard pass from Lewis in the first quarter and a 13-yard pass from backup quarterback Chandler Fields in the fourth.
In three games, Stephens Jr. has caught six passes with three of those being for touchdowns.
Cajuns Tidbits
Kenneth Almendares missed a 49-yard field goal which was the first miss of his Ragin’ Cajuns career. Almendares was previously 9-of-9 to start his career… The Ragin’ Cajuns had a season-high eight penalties for 85 yards in Thursday’s contest… Former Catholic High star and defensive lineman Zi’Yon Hill was a late scratch for Thursday’s game due to a lower-body injury… Special teams player Jayrin Wilson was ejected for targeting during the third quarter… Announced attendance for Thursday’s game was 17,709.