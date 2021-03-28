Marin Barras continued to dominate in her two signature events, the Highland Baptist boys finished second and host Catholic High had a solid night as CHS held its Panthers Relays Friday night.
Barras, who won the state Division II shot put championship at the LHSAA indoor championships last month, won both the shot put and discus titles Friday night while Highland Baptist’s Jaworski Joseph claimed a couple of events as the Bears finished second to Ascension Episcopal in both boys’ and girls’ team scoring.
“We had one performer in both boys and girls that scored multiple points for us and everyone else chipped in points here and there and make it a team effort,” Highand coach Scottie Williams said. “Jaworski is a workhorse for us. We can depend on him showing up for track meets. I put him in a couple of events that he doesn’t normally run to see what he could do and he did a good job for us.”
Host CHS didn’t win an event at its own meet, but the boys finished third and the girls finished seventh.
Ascension Episcopal won the boys meet with 101 points; Highland Baptist finished second with 64 points, CHS was third with 56 points; Delcambre and St. Martinville finished tied for fourth with 48 points.
“Overall it was a pretty good meet for us,” Williams said. “The majority of our kids scored in at least one event..
Other local finishes included Erath in sixth place (41.5); Franklin in 8th (31); Loreauville in 10th (31); Jeanerette in 11th (28) and Westgate in 16th (2).
In the girls meet, AES won with 121 points; HBCS was second with 77 and Delcambre was fifth with 51.5.
Other local finishers were CHS in seventh (33); Westgate in 8th (29); Jeanerette 10th (25); Erath 15th (4) and Franklin in 17th (1).
CHS coach Andrea Broussard said that some schools that participated in the meet didn’t bring full teams. Some brought athletes for one or two events, other brought runners and other schools brought just field competitors.
Individual winners in the boys events included Franklin in the 4x100 meter relay (44.50 seonds); Loreauville in the 4x400 meter relay (3:41.86); Erath in the 4x800 meter relay (9:10.84); Franklin’s Zylan Perry in the 100 meters (11.51); Highland’s Joseph in the 110 meter hurdles (16.76) and the 300 meter hurdles (43,35); St. Martinville’s Braylon Jones won the 400 meters (53.93); Erath’s Jason LeBlanc won the 1,600 meters (4:43.53); Erath’s Joe; Allen won the 3,200 meters (10:16.42); Jeanerette’s Kelby Guillory won the high jump (6 feet, 0 inches); Delcambre’s Cullen Bouton won the javelin (142-4); Delcambre’s Luke Pacetti won the pole vault (12-6) and St. Martinville’s Quinton Butler won the shot put (46-8).
Individual winners in girls’ events included Barras in the shot put (38-8) and discus (118-3); St. Martinville’s Treniah Amos in the triple jump (35-5 1/2); Delcambre’s Amalie Bouton in the 100 meter hurdles (16.54) and Delcambre in the 4x400 meter relay (4:31.80).