Stout defense helped Bobcats win last week; Erath to host St. Louis

ERATH — A swarming defense led by linebacker Logan Lemaire lifted Erath High to a 28-21 win over DeQuincy and its run-heavy veer offense last week.
“Our defense did a really good job,” EHS coach Eric LeBlanc said.. “Our staff wanted to make DeQuincy do some things they didn’t want to do. Our defensive line and linebackers had really great games.
“Logan Lemaire had 12 solo tackles and eight assists, and our defensive line led the way up front. We moved Brett Suire to free safety, and he responded with nine solo stops and six assists. Those guys really played well.”
Sophomore quarterback Lynkon Romero lit up the DeQuincy secondary for 259 yards and three touchdowns on 12-of-23 passing.
“DeQuincy gave us some defensive looks, and we were able to use some different route combinations,” LeBlanc said. “Lynkon made good reads when DeQuincy’s safeties and cornerbacks played up.”
Coy Broussard pierced the DeQuincy secondary for 145 yards and a TD on eight catches with Austin Hebert adding 2 receptions for 43 yards and a score. Trent Bristo totaled 81 yards from scrimmage with two touchdowns.
“Coy stepped up in a big way with David Richard out with a hamstring injury,” LeBlanc said. “Coy has always shown he can do those things. I’m proud of the kid. He ran great routes and caught some tough passes across the middle.”
LeBlanc said he won’t hesitate to throw the football this Friday at home against St. Louis Catholic, even though the field could be a muddy mess by kickoff due to Tropical Storm Nicholas.
“Yes, it’s going to be nice and soggy,” he said. “We’re not afraid to throw it when it’s wet. It’s looking like we’ll be able to practice tomorrow. We’ll have a wet ball practice to get ready.”
LeBlanc will welcome the return of sophomore receiver Christian Pillette, who has been out two weeks on quarantine, against St. Louis (1-1).
“Christian has always been a running back until we moved him to receiver this year,” LeBlanc said. “He has picked up a lot of the playbook and has been moving in the right direction.”