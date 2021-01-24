STM QB Howard, Carencro DB Despanie lead 4A All-State team

The Carencro Golden Bears and the St. Thomas More Cougars both had seasons to remember, as both won LHSAA titles last month.
Not surprising then that the two programs dominate the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A all-state football team.
STM junior quarterback Walker Howard is the Outstanding Offensive Player. The LSU commitment completed 210 of his 317 passes for 3,369 yards with 39 touchdowns and only five interceptions in leading the Cougars to a second straight Division II state championship.
Zylon Madison, Derek Williams and Dedrick Latulas of Westgate were honorable mentions to the team.
Howard is joined on the first team by his senior teammates, wide receiver Jack Bech, senior offensive lineman Ethan Guerin, linebacker Bryce Boullion and defensive back Dominic Zepherin.
Carencro senior defensive back Bailey Despanie was voted the Outstanding Defensive Player. The Tulane signee and District 5-4A Defensive MVP had 40 solo tackles, 11 assisted tackles, 2 interceptions and 7 pass breakups for the Class 4A state champions.
Despanie is joined on the first team by teammates junior offensive lineman Quinn Collins, senior running back Traylon Prejean, senior athlete Kendrell Williams, and junior defensive lineman Rondre Charles.
Carencro’s Tony Courville was selected as the Coach of the Year after guiding the Golden Bears to their first state championship since 1992 and defeating four-time defending champion Edna Karr in the title game.
Edna Karr placed four players on the Class 4A team with wide receiver Destyn Hill, offensive lineman Kenneth Bannister, defensive lineman Tygee Hill and kick returner Aaron Anderson earning honors.
Neville also placed four players on the team with offensive lineman Will Campbell, kicker William Reed, linebacker Henton Roberts and defensive back Maurion Eleam picking up honors.
Other players to earn honors are Northwood offensive lineman Cameron Foster and running back Terrance Cook, Carver defensive lineman Ty’Ron Magee and linebacker Henry Williams, Tioga wide receiver Jomarion Lilly, Istrouma running back Le’Veon Moss, Plaquemine defensive lineman Dekeion Dupuy, Vandebilt Catholic linebacker Andrew Villavaso, Warren Easton defensive back Ronald Lewis, and South Terrebonne punter Shea Pitre.