Still in the top four

After opening District 3-5A play with a win over Southside and a non-district win over Edna Karr Saturday, New Iberia Senior High followed that with a two-point loss to Comeaux Tuesday. But the district loss hasn’t really hurt NISH (19-4 overall, 1-1 District 3-5A) as the Jackets are third in the Class 5A power rankings, as reported by Louisianasportsline.com.
NISH remains roughly two points in back of No.2 Ouachita Parish and just over one-tenth of a point ahead of Bonnabel, which beat the Jackets last month.
New Iberia is still in line to finish as a top four seed, giving the Jackets a good chance to play host to three rounds of playoff games before having to go on the road for the semifinals.
The Jacket are in the middle of a five game road stretch that sees the team play at Barbe today, at Madison Prep Saturday and at Sam Houston Tuesday before coming home to face Lafayette High a week from today.
In Class 4A, Westgate (7-12, 0-2 District 5-4A) dropped a 62-57 decision to Carencro Monday and heads to St. Thomas More today. The Tigers are 27th in the Class 4A power rankings, about a half-point in back of Warren Easton and not quite two-tenths of a point ahead of Northwood-Shreveport.
WHS has five games left in the season, all district except for a contest with cross-town rival NISH. While not technically on the bubble, Westgate probably needs a win or two over the last five games to guarantee a playoff spot and a road trip in the first round.
In Class 3A, St. Martinville (21-6, 4-1 District 6-3A) is seventh in the power rankings, just percentage points behind Booker T. Washington and just over a quarter-point ahead of Jena.
The Tigers dropped a one point decision to Crowley Tuesday and travel to Abbeville today before returning home to face Kaplan Tuesday.
With six games left in the regular season, SMSH is safely in the playoffs, and barring a collapse, will play host to at least one home playoffs game. The Tigers are looking to move into the top four and like NISH, play host to three rounds of playoffs games.
Erath (0-22, 0-5 district) is 53rd in the power rankings and will not make the playoffs this season.
In Class 2A, Franklin (18-8, 9-0 District 7-2A) has moved to fifth in the power rankings, about 1.5 points behind Lakeview and just over a half-point ahead of Madison High. The Hornets are working on their second consecutive season with an undefeated district record and looking to get into the top four for three home playoffs games.
But even if they finish as the fifth seed, FSH will play host to two rounds of playoffs game, barring an upset somewhere in the bracket.
West St. Mary (13-12, 7-2) is 19th in the power rankings with five games left in the regular season. The Wolfpack are looking to move up at least three places over the last couple of weeks to get a home first round playoff game.WSM travels to Franklin today and plays host to Catholic High Monday.
Delcambre (12-14, 5-4) is 34th in the power rankings with six games left in the season.
The Panthers are outside looking in right now and need to make up 1.25 points to pass two teams and get into the 32nd and final seed and a road playoff date against the top seed in Class 2A.
Jeanerettte (9-18, 4-5 district) is 37th in the power rankings and needs to make up five spots over the next couple of weeks to get into the playoffs.
Loreauville (4-13, 1-8) is 46th in the power rankings and most likely not making the playoffs this season.
In Class A, Centerville (9-12, 3-2 District 8-A) is 15th in the power rankings, a little more than a point ahead of 16th seed Plain Dealing.
The Bulldogs are looking to stay in the top half of the power rankings and play host to a first round playoff game.
In the select schools, Catholic High (13-10, 5-4 District 7-2A) is eighth in the Division III power rankings about a quarter-point behind St. Charles and almost four full points ahead of Ascension Episcopal.
With five games left in the regular season, Catholic High is looking to stay in the top half of the power rankings to play host to a first round playoff game.
In Division IV, both Highland Baptist (5-13, 1-2 District 8-A) and Hanson (2-11, 0-5) are 24th and 25th, respectively, in the power rankings and are not likely to make the playoffs this year.
Finally, in Division V, ESA (16-10, 4-3 District 6-B) is third in the power rankings, about a half-point behind Family Christian and almost two full points ahead of Runnels. The challenge for the Falcons over the last couple of week of the season is to try to pass FCA and into second in the power rankings to play host to in the playoffs, through the semifinals.