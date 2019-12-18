Stay tuned in battle for NFL touchdown pass supremacy

NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees holds the NFL record for career touchdown passes.
But stay tuned.
Brees threw four touchdown passes in a 34-7 victory against Indianapolis on Monday to give him 541 for his career, two more than Peyton Manning’s career record.
But New England’s Tom Brady has 538 and will continue to pursue Brees. The record could change hands.
“It’s a fluid record,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “There’s still another quarterback in New England. That’ll go back and forth as long as those two are playing.”
Brees also had his 36th game with at least four touchdown passes, breaking a tie with Manning for the most in NFL history.
Thomas closes in on record
Soon there figures to be acknowledgment of another significant record broken by a Saint.
Michael Thomas, who caught Brees’ first touchdown pass Monday, leads the NFL in receptions and yards.
He’s closing in on former Colt Marvin Harrison’s single-season record of 143 catches. Thomas had 12 catches for 128 yards against Indianapolis. He has a franchise-record 133 catches.
“Mike Thomas gets open. That’s first and foremost,” Brees said. “I’ve got so much trust and confidence in him. We’ve got a lot of time on task together. So much of our offense has nuances to it, as far as the route being run, the direction that you can go or the angle that you can take based upon how the defender is playing you, the defense, the safety, or whatever it might be.
“We’ve had a lot of time together. It’s that trust and anticipation. He knows when the ball is coming out. He knows where it is going to be. He knows where he needs to be. When things are clicking, that is the result.”
Thomas had his eighth game with at least 10 catches this season breaking a tie with Andre Johnson and Wes Welker for the most such games in the Super Bowl era.
Rookie does well in starting role
Rookie fourth-round draft choice C.J. Gardner-Johnson filled in ably for injured starting strong safety Von Bell.
Gardner-Johnson led the Saints with eight tackles and had two tackles for loss.
“He’s playing well,” Payton said. “I like his competitive spirit. He’s tough and he’s someone that’s certainly up for the challenge. I thought he had some key plays tonight – some minus plays.
“He hit the runner in the backfield two or three times. He’s very instinctive and there are a lot of things to like about a rookie. I think he’s someone that is only going to get better.”
Saints set victory records
The Saints improved to 11-3, guaranteeing them at least 11 wins for a third consecutive season.
It’s the 10th time New Orleans has reached 11 wins, including seven times since Payton became head coach in 2006.
The Saints finished their home schedule with a 6-2 record. It’s the first time in franchise history they have won at least six home games in three consecutive seasons.
New Orleans is guaranteed at least one more home game in the playoffs by virtue of its third consecutive NFC South championship, another franchise first.
Kamara in special company
RB Alvin Kamara had 66 yards on 14 rushes and 23 yards on five pass receptions. That gave him 2,289 rushing yards and 2,020 receiving yards in his career, joining Christian McCaffery, Roger Craig, and Herschel Walker as the fourth running back to have at least 2,000 yards rushing and 2,000 yards receiving in their first three NFL seasons.