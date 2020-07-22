FRANKLIN — Gharin Stansbury made sure to listen to his older brother Gavin.
As the recruiting process began heating up earlier this year for the Franklin High football star, Stansbury received some sound advice from his older sibling — a former coveted three-star recruit who committed to Texas A&M in 2010.
Gavin didn’t try to persuade Gharin on where to go or on why he should or should not choose a particular program. Instead, Gavin gave him some wisdom that Gharin took to heart.
“He wanted me to go through this process on my own,” Gharin said. “He wanted me to figure it out on my own. To be honest, it really helped me with this whole process.”
That process reached a significant milestone on Sunday when the 6-foot-5, 220-pound outside linebacker announced on social media his verbal commitment to the Arizona State Sun Devils of the PAC-12.
A three-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals.com, Stansbury also held offers from more than a dozen other schools including Kansas of the Big 12 and Indiana of the Big 10.
“First off, I would like to thank God for all of the great opportunities he has blessed me with,” Ghansbury wrote. “I want to thank my family, friends, trainer and coaches who have been there throughout the process. I would also like to thank all of the college coaches that offered me an opportunity to play at the next level. The recruiting process has been a long journey but it has been a great one. With that being said, I would like to start the next chapter of my life getting an education and playing ball at Arizona State University. Forks Up!”
Arizona State began recruiting the Class 2A all-state pass rusher in recent months and the Sun Devils quickly shot up Stansbury’s board. Part of that reason was the relationship he quickly developed with defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez. In addition to that bond, the amount of NFL experience on staff played a significant role in Stansbury’s decision.
In addition to Rodriguez, who was assistant defensive line coach for the Minnesota Vikings for five seasons, ASU head coach Herm Edwards was a longtime player and head coach in the NFL, co-defensive coordinator Marvin Lewis was the longtime head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, co-defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce is a former Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants and former LSU star and Pro Football Hall of Famer Kevin Mawae is also on staff.
“The NFL experience of the staff under third-year coach Herm Edwards, Pierce and company may have proven even more critical for Stansbury, though,” Tiger Details reporter Jerit Roser said. “Former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis has joined the staff as Pierce’s co-defensive coordinator, and former Minnesota Vikings assistant Robert Rodriguez, the program’s new defensive line coach, played a lead role in recruiting the long, pass-rusher with professional aspirations.”
“For me it was just getting to know the coaching staff,” said Stansbury on why he ultimately chose ASU. “The program is a great program and a great school academically. The staff has a lot NFL experience and they way they told me how they could develop me into a great college player and a NFL prospect was a factor.”
But why did he decide to choose to play for ASU in the middle of July instead of waiting to later in the year?
“I felt in my heart that ASU was the right place for me,” said Stansbury who is coming off a junior season in which he recorded 89 tackles and 10 sacks. “I didn’t want to wait any longer. That’s why I committed.”
What about going from a small south Louisiana town to playing football more than 1,400 miles away from home? Stansbury believes that will only benefit his development as a player and as a young man.
“I feel like it is going be a great experience for me,” Stansbury said. “I am a young kid from south Louisiana that is now going to Arizona — this a big jump for me but a positive jump for me.”
With his collegiate decision now behind him, Stansbury can now just focus on “getting ready” for the upcoming season. But what about that season? With so much uncertainty surrounding the upcoming football season due to COVID-19, how is Stansbury preparing himself?
“Staying positive,” Stansbury said. “We still have to be prepared because we don’t know when the season will start. We can’t get down right now. We have to stay postive and stay ready.”