LAKE CHARLES — It’s a rivalry that has taken a few years off, but is about to heat back up.
Thanks to the expansion of the Southland Conference, San Houston State and McNeese haven’t played each other since 2016. That changes Saturday night inside Cowboy Stadium.
And once again the stakes are high, especially for the Cowboys who at 2-2, 0-1 in the SLC, are at their season’s crossroads.
“This is a big game for us at home and against a good conference team,” said linebacker Carlos Scott. “We have to win to keep our goals going.”
Those include a conference title and national playoff berth, but the McNeese margin for error might already be gone after last week’s 17-10 loss at Abilene Christian.
Ironically, the last time the Cowboys made the playoffs it was against San Houston in Lake Charles back on 2015. McNeese, undefeated and nationally ranked, lost that game setting off a string of events that eventually led to first year head coach Sterlin Gilbert coming to town after three years of Lance Guidry at the helm.
In that game the Cowboys were a yard away from a late fourth quarter TD that would have given them the lead. But they never got that yard and soon after Matt Viator was off to Louisiana-Monroe and the Cowboys have been searching for a playoff berth ever since.
“This has been a good rivalry over the years and we are excited to play them” said Gilbert. “They are a very good team and a very good program. It will be a challenge for us.”
The Bearkats (2-2, 1-0) are hoping to put themselves back into the national spotlight thanks in large part to an offense that is led by quarterback Eric Schmid, who threw five touchdown passes last week in a rout of Incarnate Word.
Schmid, a redshirt sophomore, threw for 531 yards to earn the Southland Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week honor. Senior wide receiver Nathan Stewart finished with nine catches for 187 yards and three scores.
“They have a good offense that we are going to have to make plays on and get some turnovers,” said Scott.
McNeese has been good at taking the ball away, but it’s the offense which has struggled, especially on third down. The Cowboys are just 16 of 68 on third downs, just 23.3%.
“We have to do better on third down,” said Gilbert. “That’s about staying ahead of the chains and getting yards on the first two downs, making third down makable.”
The Bearkats are ranked third on defense nationally when it comes to third downs, forcing the opponents to convert on just 13 of 65 for 20%.
McNeese is struggling overall with Gilbert’s up-tempo offense, averaging just 18.8 points a game and only 4.5 yards per play.
“We are still progressing and working hard to get this offense going,” said Gilbert.
Quarterback Cody Orgeron has hit on just 60 of 106 pass attempts and is averaging just under 170 yards a game through the air. However, he still has the confidence of his head coach.
“Cody is learning and improving every week,” said Gilbert. “We all have to get better, get more consistent to get the offense going.”
It would really help if the offense got going this week.
Kickoff is at 6:05 p.m.