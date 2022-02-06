The Episcopal School of Acadiana boys’ soccer team suffered a shocking loss to No. 18 seed St. Thomas Aquinas Saturday.
The 3-1 defeat means the end of the Falcons’ soccer season, which as ESA compile a 13-3-2 record and enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in Division IV.
STA scored its first goal after just seven minutes, scoring from a set piece just inside the ESA half. Another goal in the seventeenth minute kept ESA scrambling, and a third goal in the thirty-first minute gave the Falcon’s a large mountain to climb. Evan Lipari scored in the last minute of the first half from a penalty kick, leaving ESA trailing by two to enter halftime.
The Falcons returned from the break with a much better control of the game, but with a two goal lead, STA was able to put 10 players behind the ball and force ESA to try to break down their defense.
Despite attempt after attempt, the Falcons were unable to score against a solid STA defensive performance.
Tripp Monica’s second yellow card in the 78th minute left the Falcon’s with just 10 men on the field, further complicating their comeback plans. Despite a valiant effort of constant runs into the opposition penalty area, St. Thomas Aquinas was able to hold onto their lead to claim the upset.
St. Thomas Aquinas will now head into the quarter finals to face No. 10 seed Isidore Newman.
ESA head coach Adam Glover could not be reached for comment as he had to referee a game directly after the ESA loss.