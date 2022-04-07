The St. Louis Catholic girls and Madison Prep boys basketball teams repeated as LHSAA champions this year. Each team was powered by a player who earned top honors in the LSWA’s Class 3A All-State teams.
Myca Trail, a UL-Monroe signee, was selected as the girls Outstanding Player after averaging 18.7 ppg, 7.3 rebs, six steals, three assists per game while leading St. Louis to a 32-3 record and second consecutive Division II championship. Trail scored 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the championship game.
Percy Daniels of Madison Prep was voted the Outstanding Player on the boys squad. The 6-foot-9 Daniels averaged 18 points, 12 rebounds, 5.6 blocked shots and 3.0 assists per game and had 25 points and 14 rebounds in semifinals on 10 of 11 shooting.
Harvey Broussard of St. Martinville was an honorable mention on the boys’ team.
Madison Prep beat Wossman in the Class 3A final, giving the school a second straight 3A title and eighth overall.
MPA guard Dez’mond Perkins is a second-team selection after averaging 19 points and 7 rebounds per game. St. Louis’ Paris Guillory, who averaged 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3 steals and 4 assists per game, also was a first-team selection on the girls squad.
Otis Robinson of Wossman was voted the 3A girls Coach of the Year. In his first year, Robinson helped the Wildcats improve from seven wins to the 3A championship.
The Wildcats are represented on the first team by sophomore Da’Nyah Ross, who averaged 15.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
Errol Gauff of Hannan was selected as the boys Coach of the Year after leading the Hawks to the first LHSAA championship in program history.
The Hawks had just two seniors and made their first state finals appearance in school history for boys basketball.
Hannan has a first team selection in freshman Drew Timmons, who averaged 17.1 and 7.8 rebounds per game.