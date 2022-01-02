St. Martinville's Broussard has offers to play football at several colleges

ST. MARTINVILLE — Harvey Broussard is one of the top-ranked football recruits in the state for next year’s graduating class.
At No. 19 in the 247Sports Composite Rankings, the 6-foot-4 junior from St. Martinville Senior High has pocketed scholarship offers from the likes of Arkansas, Baylor, Cincinnati, Colorado, Hawaii, Louisville, Memphis, Mississippi State, Penn State and Virginia.
Broussard says Arkansas, Cincinnati, Baylor and Mississippi State are showing the most interest.
This season, the Cincinnati Bearcats reached the NCAA College Football Playoff with a 13-0 record before losing to Alabama Friday. That feat impressed Broussard.
“That does make Cincinnati more impressive,” Broussard said.
No. 6 Baylor, which faced No. 8 Mississippi in the Sugar Bowl Saturday, is one of Broussard’s most recent offers.
“Baylor is extremely important to me,” said Broussard, who is being recruited by Bears receivers coach Chansi Stuckey.
Broussard is also impressed by the business management programs at Cincinnati and Baylor, as well as Baylor’s strength and conditioning program.
“They take that seriously,” he said of Baylor’s physical play.
Like most in-state prospects, Broussard is interested in continuing his career in the SEC. Mississippi State’s relatively close proximity to south Louisiana is a plus.
Broussard is also a fan of Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks, who has been mentioned as the best receiver in school history.
Arkansas State is Broussard’s most recent offer, while LSU, Florida, Purdue and UL are all recruiting him heavily.
Broussard has developed a rapport with new Gators coach Billy Napier as well as Cajuns recruiting coordinator Tim Leger.
“I have a longstanding relationship with Coach Napier,” he said. “Knowing that a head coach has his eyes on me plays a big role in things.”
Broussard helped the Tigers to the Class 3A football semifinals with 47 catches for 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was also instrumental in SMSH’s run to the basketball finals last season.
Coming out of junior high, Broussard didn’t participate in football. He was focused on basketball where he averaged 20 points per game in eighth grade until his neighbor, Lawrence Mitchell, paid him a visit.
“He convinced me to give it a shot,” Broussard said. “Once I knew what I was capable of, I fell in love with football.”