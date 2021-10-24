ST. MARTINVILLE — For the 22nd time since 1970, the St. Martinville Senior High Tigers can call themselves district champions.
Riding a four touchdown first quarter, SMSH jumped out to a 26-0 lead on the way to a 59-29 District 6-3A win over Erath Friday.
With the win, St. Martinville moves to 3-0 in district and 6-2 overall, and with one district game left against Crowley in the final week of the season, the Tigers can finish no worse than 3-1 in district which will be the same record at Abbeville or Erath, who also play in week 10. SMSH has head-to-head wins over both of those squads, giving it the edge in a tie.
“Every time you win a championship, we’re proud about that,” St. Martinville coach Vincent DeRouen said. “We welcome it but we still have a lot of work to do.”
SMSH quarterback Tanner Harrison rushed for three scores and passed for three touchdowns as the Tigers rolled up more than 500 yards of offense in jumping out to a 33-0 lead before Erath finally got on the board.
“The offensive line did a great job,” DeRouen said. “They did a real good job of blocking to allow the other players to do what they do”
The efforts of tight end Phalijah Alexander, tackles Dorian Porter and Javin Griffin guards Dillan Phillips and Javon Turpeau and center Josh Cormier allowed the Tigers to rush for 279 yards and throw for 249 yards in the win.
But it was the 26 point first quarter that effectively put the game out of reach for the Bobcats, who fell to 6-2 overall, 1-1 in district and saw their six game win streak come to an end.
“I’m definitely pleased with how we did early in the game,” DeRouen said. “Everything we did on offense worked. We had some explosiveness early and we’re definitely proud of our kids for that.”
Harrison had a lot to do with that explosion of points.
He had an 89-yard touchdown run, a five-yard touchdown run and a 42-yard touchdown pass to Harvey Broussard, all in the first quarter and then added a 26 yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter.
“He just puts us on his back and carries us to the win,” DeRouen said. “Whatever we need for him to do, he does.”
Harrison finished the night with 124 yards and three touchdowns rushing and 150 yards and three touchdowns passing, all in the first half as he sat out the second half since SMSH led 53-15 at the break.
“We told the kids that Coach Vince has a good team out there and we told the kids that if you make a wrong play they are going to make you pay,” EHS coach Eric LeBlanc said. “We had blown assignments all over the field. We had a lot of mistakes tonight and you just can’t bounce back from that.
“I don’t know what their yards per play was in the first quarter but I guarantee it was more than 20 yards per play.”
Even though the Bobcats were down 33-0 in the second quarter, they never quit.
The Bobcats first points of the game came on an 80 yard pass play from Lynkon Romero to Christian Pillette. Erath also had a touchdown run from Logan Lemaire and an interception return for a score as well.
The problem was that every time Erath scored a touchdown, SMSH responded with a touchdown of their own to keep the pressure on EHS.
“We knew they were going to come back, that’s who they are and what they do,” DeRouen said. “We couldn’t let up. We had to keep going.”
Romero finished with 227 yards passing and a touchdown but also had two interceptions.
Steven Blanco had 72 yards and a touchdown rushing for SMSH and Broussard finished with three catches for 102 yards and three scores.
SMSH closes out the home part of the regular season Friday with Teurlings in a non-district game while Erath plays host to Crowley.