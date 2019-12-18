St. Martinville wins in OT; Franklin ladies roll 41-28

RAYNE — Jalen Mitchell scored 32 points and the St. Martinville Senior High School boys’ basketball team beat Rayne 90-78 a non-district game here Tuesday.
SMSH led 45-44 heading into the fourth quarter before the Wolves sent the game to overtime. SMSH outscored its hosts 24-10 in the extra period, and went 10-for-12 from the foul line in OT.
Mitchell had 10 points in the first quarter and 11 in the third, then added 7 points in overtime, including a 5-for-6 effort at the foul line. He also had two 3-point shots.
Datayvious Gabriel added 20 points, all in the second half and overtime, for the Tigers. Harvey Broussard had 16 points, going 6-for-6 at the line and hitting a pair of 3-pointers. Andrew Savoy finished with 9 points.
The Tigers were 20-for-26 at the foul line on the night.
Leon Smith had 37 points to lead the Wolves, and finished 13-for-16 at the foul line, but the Wolves only had one other free throw attempt, finishing 14-for-17. Smith had 27 points after halftime including 8 in overtime.
Antonio Colomb added 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and Lance Smith added 10 for Rayne.
GIRLS
Franklin 41, Abbeville 28
ABBEVILLE — Rontrinia Hawkins had 15 points and Amari Butler added 14 to help Franklin claim a non-district win at Abbeville Tuesday.
Franklin led 18-11 after one quarter, 24-18 at halftime and 32-25 after three periods.
Butler had two 3-point field goals in the win.
The Lady Hornets travel for the Walker High School Tournament. Franklin plays host Walker at 6:40 p.m.