St. Martinville, VC holiday basketball tournaments slated

The St. Martinville High School boys’ basketball team and Vermilion Catholic’s boys’ and girls’ basketball teams have scheduled holiday basketball tournaments over the break.
The annual St. Martinville Senior High Holiday Shootout begins Thursday and concludes next Sunday.
Visiting teams include Westgate, New Iberia and Franklin from the Teche Area and Alexandria, Patterson, Peabody, Rayne, Church Point, Breaux Bridge, Tioga, Jennings, Cecilia and Livingston Collegiate.
The tournament tips off Thursday at noon with Rayne playing Church Point. At 1:30 p.m., New Iberia takes on Jennings. Alexandria plays Patterson at 3 p.m., Cecilia plays Livingston Collegiate at 4:30 p.m. and St. Martinville faces Franklin at 6 p.m.
On Dec. 27, Westgate plays the Cecilia-Livingston Collegiate winner at noon and Peabody plays the Alexandria/Patterson winner at 1:30 p.m. In the consolation bracket, the St. Martinville/Franklin and Rayne/Church Point losers play at 3 p.m. and the New Iberia/Jennings and Breaux Bridge/Tioga losers play at 4:30 p.m. The St. Martinville/Franklin and Rayne/Church Point winners play at 6 p.m. and the Breaux Bridge/Tioga and New Iberia/Jennings winners play at 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 28 games start in the consolation bracket at noon and 1:30 p.m. Fifth-place bracket games are at 3 and 4:30 p.m. with winners semifinals at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s games start with the consolation finals at 1 p.m., fifth-place game at 2:30 p.m. and third-place game at 4 p.m.
The championship game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 29.
In Abbeville, VC hosts its annual Coca-Cola Yuletide Classic starting Thursday.
Delcambre and Highland Baptist are sending girls’ teams to the tournament, which also features Kaplan, Southside, Lafayette, North Vermilion, Acadiana and Abbeville girls and Cristo Rey, Ascension Catholic and Marksville boys in addition to the host Vermilion Catholic boys and girls.
The tournament starts at 10 a.m. Thursday with Kaplan and Southside girls, followed by the Delcambre and Lafayette girls at 11:30 a.m., the North Vermilion and Acadiana girls at 1 p.m. and the Gueydan and Highland Baptist girls at 2:30 p.m.
Cristo Rey and Ascension Cahtolic play a boys’ game at 4 p.m. with the Vermilion Catholic girls playing Abbeville at 5:30 p.m. and the Vermilion Catholic boys playing Marksville at 7 p.m.
On Dec. 27, games begin at 11:30 a.m. with girls’ loser’s bracket games. The boys’ games begin at 4 p.m. with Marksville against Ascension Catholic. Games continue through 7 p.m. start for the Vermilion Catholic-Cristo Rey boys.
Dec. 28 games start at 10 a.m. and continue through 5:30 p.m.