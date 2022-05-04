It’s no surprise that St. Martinville Senior High athlete Harvey Broussard is having a season to remember on the track and field circuit.
The 6-foot-4, 180-pound junior had seasons to remember in football and basketball before turning his sights this spring to track and field, where he qualified in four events for the LHSAA Class 3A state meet this weekend.
In football, Broussard helped the Tigers to the semifinals while totaling over 1,000 yards receiving despite sharing touches with two 1,000-yard rushers in Tanner Harrison and Steven Blanco.
In basketball, he helped SMSH to the quarterfinals by averaging 17 points and 10 rebounds en route to earning honorable-mention all-state honors.
In track and field, he qualified for the state meet in the high, triple and long jump, as well as a member of the Tigers’ 4 X 400 relay team.
All this came after Broussard didn’t place in the regional meet in any event last year as a sophomore.
“I started taking the weight room more seriously,” Broussard said. “Weightlifting plays a big part in generating power. I’ve seen a huge difference from last year.”
Broussard, who is seeded first for state in the high jump, second in the triple jump and third in the long jump, has been awarded Outstanding Male Field athlete at all but one meet this spring.
When he’s not competing or practicing in track and field, he’s participating in 7 on 7 football events across the nation with the Louisiana Bootleggers.
Broussard’s stock as a recruit has been climbing as the consensus three-star prospect continues to edge closer to four-star status, and nearly 30 college football programs have extended scholarship offers.
Florida, Auburn, Baylor, Mississippi State and Texas are among the programs recruiting Broussard the hardest. All have offered a scholarship. He recently visited LSU and said Southern University is another school that he is seriously considering.
“Just seeing (five-star Jackson State signee) Travis Hunter and the black community continuing to set trends,” Broussard said, “I love seeing it. I’m most definitely interested in signing with an HBCU. That’s the idea I have in mind — being a trendsetter.”
Former NISH and Grambling State standout Dre Fusilier, the Southern running backs coach, is recruiting Broussard for the Jaguars. Fusilier is also Broussard’s cousin.
“With Coach Dre and myself being related, we already have a close bond,” Broussard said. “That’s a big thing.”