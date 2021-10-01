St. Martinville to play host to dynamic Carencro football team

ST. MARTINVILLE — St. Martinville Senior High faces another tall task today when the Tigers play host to Carencro in a final non-district contest.
The Bears are 1-3, but their losses were by a total of only 8 points against Lafayette High, Acadiana and Ruston.
“The record doesn’t show, but they’re still Carencro,” SMSH coach Vincent DeRouen said.
“I keep telling our kids that Carencro is a touchdown and a 2-point conversion away from being undefeated. It’s definitely not someone we’re looking past with district starting next week.”
The Tigers (3-1) lost for the first time last week at Westgate, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, and today they challenge the defending Class 4A champions.
“The kids know what’s at stake,” DeRouen said. “You know how they say, ‘Iron sharpens iron?’ The people we’re playing are really good, and I think it will show in the end. Carencro is the same type of team as Westgate. They have that speed factor, and they’re just tough kids.”
The Bears’ rushing attack is paced by quarterback Chantz Ceasar (62-243, 6 TDs) and halfbacks Dontae Darjean (68-300, 3 TDs) and Jaylon John (43-257, 2 TDs). Ceasar’s ability to throw (366 yards, 3 TDs) has added a new offensive wrinkle.
“Offensively, they’re still very dynamic,” DeRouen said. “Their backs do a lot of good stuff. Their backs might not take it to the house every time, but they’re capable of getting 10-to-20 yards a pop. We have to be disciplined, get to the football and tackle well.”
DeRouen said linebacker Kelton Marshall will need to have a good game against Carencro’s veer option offense.
“He’s the key,” the SMSH coach said. “He has to make tackles, especially against that style of offense. We have to play well upfront, too. We can’t get blown up upfront.”
SMSH senior quarterback Tanner Harrison has produced 559 yards of offense with eight scores. Sophomore running back Steven Blanco has gained 403 yards with seven touchdowns, and junior receiver Harvey Broussard is averaging 18.3 yards per catch.