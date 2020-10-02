St. Martinville to open season against familiar foe, parish rival

ST. MARTINVILLE — After losing 39-19 in last year’s parish rivalry game vs. Breaux Bridge, St. Martinville Senior High aims to start another winning streak when the Tigers visit Breaux Bridge on Friday.
Before last year, SMSH had won the two previous meetings in the series.
“It’s a rivalry against people our kids know well,” SMSH head coach Vincent DeRouen said. “The kids are definitely excited. We need to tackle well and control our penalties.
“I thought we moved the ball well up and down the field in our scrimmage vs. LCA, but we had some big penalties that called some plays back.”
Junior cornerback Mandrel Butler and junior defensive end Quinton Butler had huge efforts vs. LCA.
“Mandrel had three or four interceptions and Quinton had three or four sacks,” DeRouen said. “LCA is a solid team, the four-time defending state champions, so it was a good measuring stick.”
DeRouen was pleased with the play of junior quarterback Tanner Harrison.
“Tanner looked good,” the SMSH coach said. “He did some good things at times. They have some good defensive backs and he threw some picks also, but I thought he played well and controlled the game well.”
Freshman running back Steven Blanco (5-10, 200) could get the lion’s share of the carries vs. Breaux Bridge.
“He didn’t play in the scrimmage because of an injury, but we’re going to see him Friday,” DeRouen said. “Mandrel played a lot at running back in the scrimmage, but I think it hurt him at the end with him getting tired.”
The Tigers could benefit soon from the return of junior receiver Kyrin LeBlanc, who missed last season with an injury.
“He’s going to be fine,” DeRouen said of the 6-foot-3, 215-pounder. “He’s right at 75 percent so we might not do much with him vs. Breaux Bridge, but the following week he should be full go.”
LeBlanc is also a big-time baseball prospect as a right-handed pitcher.
“He’s a good looking kid,” DeRouen said. “He had a great summer until his patella injury. He’s had bad luck with injuries. He hasn’t had a full season in anything yet.
“He’s doing all the right things with the rehab to get himself ready. We were definitely pleased with his work before he got hurt.”
Breaux Bridge, which reached the 4A quarterfinals last year, lost 95 percent of its offensive production including its starting quarterback, leading receiver and top two running backs.
“I expect another great, hard-fought game,” DeRouen said. “Breaux Bridge is still Breaux Bridge. They’re a well-coached team of tough kids, and we’re definitely up for the challenge.
“Offensively, they’re real big. Defensively, they run well.”