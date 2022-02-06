After rolling through the first round of District 6-3A play by winning each game by an average of 40 points, St. Martinville Senior High started the second round of district play on the road Friday night at Abbeville, a team the Tigers beat by 32 points the first time they played each other.
The good news for Abbeville was that it wasn’t a 32-point beatdown this time. It was only 24 points as the Tigers took control early and cruised to a 59-35 win to stay unbeaten in district at 6-0 and improved to 22-6 overall and should stay around seventh when the new, unofficial power rankings by the LHSAA are released Tuesday.
“The beat goes on,” SMSH oach Ihmaru Jones said after the win. “There was some stuff I didn’t like but we’ll take a win.”
Tanner Harrison led the Tigers with 16 points and Harvey Broussard added 13 points as the Tigers jumped out to a 14-8 first quarter lead over the Wildcats and never looked back.
“We have to keep winning,” Jones said. “We’d like to move up in the power rankings and every win helps. It didn’t help that Abbeville lost to Erath the other night.
“But we need to win and hopefully play well enough to prepare us for the playoffs.”
Jones said what he did like out of the win over the Wildcats was the way his team moved the ball.
“In the first half, I liked the ball movement that we had but I didn’t like some of the defensive and mental lapses that we had,” the SMSH coach said. “We moved the ball well and we shared the ball but we have to stay focused.
“That’s the emphasis the whole time we’ve played, ‘Stay focused! Stay focused!’”
Zalen Landry had 16 points and Tyrone Glover added 10 for the Wildcats, which fell to 8-8. 2-4.
SMSH plays host to Kaplan Tuesday.
Abbeville 52, St. Martinville 45
Chelsea Stewart had 21 points and D’Jaiyah Levy added 20 as the Abbeville backcourt duo paced the Lady Wildcats to a win over St. Martinville, sweeping the two District 6-3A games the teams played this year.
After a close first quarter that saw Abbeville lead 10-6, SMSH outscored the Lady Wildcats 19-14 in the second quarter to take a 25-24 lead at the break.
But Abbeville held SMSH to 6 points in the third quarter to take control of the game and post the win to go to 13-11 overall and 6-2 in district. SMSH fell to 10-15, 3-5.
Roneshia Allen led SMSH with 12 points while Tyler Landry had 11 points and Treniah Amas finished with 9 points.