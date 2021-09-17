St. Martinville sees no positives to not playing

ST. MARTINVILLE — After earning victories in the first two weeks of the season, St. Martinville Senior High found itself with an unexpected off week after Breaux Bridge was forced to forfeit due to COVID-19.
“I don’t see any pros with not playing,” SMSH coach Vincent DeRouen said. “Just cons. We got a win because of the forfeit, but that’s the only positive. We lost money from the gate. We lost time. We lost action.”
Heading into this week, SMSH had the No. 1 power rating in Class 3A with wins over 4A Cecilia and 5A New Iberia Senior High, and the Tigers will almost certainly retain the top position with the forfeit victory over 4A Breaux Bridge.
“The off week gives us a chance to prepare for some good competition next week against Westgate,” said quarterback Tanner Harrison, who praised his offensive line for paving the way for the senior to rack up 423 yards of total offense thus far.
“My line has been doing a good job of both run-and-pass blocking. We’ve been able to move the ball up and down the field. It’s also a blessing to have skill players like Steven Blanco, Cullen Charles, Harvey Broussard and Phalijah Alexander.”
“We’re fine-tuning us this week,” DeRouen added. “Working on some little things because a lot went wrong Friday night. Special teams, with the kick and punt coverage, didn’t go as badly as the previous weeks, but we roughed the punter and 3rd-and-long. That gave NISH a first down and they went on to score on that drive.”
DeRouen said the Yellow Jackets controlled the time of the possession in the first half.
“NISH played ball-control with a lot of effort,” he said. “They would wait to snap the ball until only one or two seconds were left on the play clock, which chewed up a lot of time.
“When the game first started, they could do anything they wanted on offense. In the first half, they kind of did whatever they wanted. In the second half, we buckled down, got more disciplined and quit peeking into the backfield.”
Defensive back Mandrel Butler, defensive end Quinton Butler and linebacker Kelton Marshall had big outings in the 27-16 win.
“Again, Mandrel Butler and Quinton Butler did good jobs, and linebacker Kelton Marshall did a nice job of tackling,” DeRouen said. “Early on, we weren’t watching our keys and we bit on some eye candy against that Wing-T offense.
“We only had the ball twice in the first half. We had to take advantage of our opportunities. In the second half, we made them punt some and it worked for us pretty well.”
Blanco, a 5-foot-10, 205-pound sophomore, ranks second among area rushers with 325 yards on 29 carries and seven touchdowns.
“We definitely expected this from him,” Harrison said. “He’s strong and also quick. He had a good year last year, only to become even better this year.”