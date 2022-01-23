ST. MARTINVILLE — Several college football programs showed interest in St. Martinville Senior High offensive lineman Javin Griffin, but only Mississippi Valley State University put a full scholarship offer on the table for the 6-foot-4, 305-pound senior.
Shortly after receiving the offer from Delta Devils offensive line coach Brice Carlson, Griffin took an official visit to the MVSU campus located in Itta Bena, Mississippi.
A few days later, Griffin announced his commitment to MVSU.
“It felt like home,” he said of the visit to Itta Bena, population 1,544. “You know, it’s in the slow country of Mississippi. That’s similar to the pace of life in St. Martinville, and that played a big part in my decision.”
Ever since the NCAA granted student-athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic, FCS programs such as Mississippi Valley State haven’t extended many scholarship offers to high school prospects.
With so many players opting to stay for an extra year of college, roster spots have been scarce. In fact, Griffin said he is the only high school prospect committed to the Delta Devils.
“They really believed in me,” he said of the MVSU coaches. “The head coach (Vincent Dancy) loved the pancake blocks. They loved the dominance, the push through, the hard work...they could tell that I put in work.”
As a senior, Griffin paved the way for two 1,000-yard rushers in quarterback Tanner Harrison and running back Steven Blanco.
“The college coaches love to see a young offensive lineman get people off the line by bulldozing them,” Griffin said. “Mississippi Valley State wants to run the ball. I can play any position on the line, but they’re talking about center and guard. Center is a position of need.”
Griffin said the University of Memphis, which had been recruiting him, tipped off the MVSU staff about his talents. He had hoped to generate interest from Southern and Grambling State, but now he’ll face those programs in SWAC games.
“No disrespect to those programs, but I look forward to showing them what I have,” he said. “I always give it my best on the field, and I’m happy to bring that to an HBCU. I was Coach Carlson’s first recruit after he got hired, and I’m ready to go. I’m putting in work from sunup to sundown. I’m in the gym every day.”
Griffin said he learned a great deal under SMSH head coach Vincent DeRouen and his position coach, Damon DeRouen.
“St. Martinville helped get me to this moment by showing me that nothing is given to you,” he said. “As a freshman, I didn’t start, which was reasonable at that moment. The whole coaching staff built me up and made me hungry. They taught me that I have to work for what I want.”