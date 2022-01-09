Union Parish running back Trey Holly and Madison Prep defensive lineman Quency Wiggins lead the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A All-State football team.
For the second year in a row, Holly was voted the Outstanding Offensive Player for the Farmers. The junior running back tallied 2,815 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns on 320 carries.
Holly also claimed Most Outstanding Player honors in the Class 3A State Championship Game after totaling 265 yards and two scores in the 26-24 loss.
Wiggins, an LSU signee, claimed Outstanding Defensive Player honors after recording 56 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, four pass deflections and three forced fumbles as a returning all-state player.
St. Martinville defensive back Mandrel Butler was a first-team pick, with teammates Harvey Broussard, Tanner Harrison, Quinton Butler and Kelton Marshall III all earning honorable mentions. Erath’s Christian Pillette and Reese Domingue also earned honorable mentions.
Sterlington’s Lee Doty was honored with coach of the year. As the No. 1 seed, the Panthers defeated the likes of Madison Prep, Church Point and Union twice to finish with a perfect 15-0 record. Doty became just the eighth coach in Ouachita Parish to record an undefeated LHSAA season.
Sterlington, Madison Prep and Union placed two players each on the LSWA 3A team. Offensive lineman Payton Parks-Smith and defensive back Armod Mills earned the nod for Sterlington, while quarterback Zeon Chriss and Wiggins represented the Chargers on the list. Representing Union were Holly and defensive lineman Blake Ramsey.