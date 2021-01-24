ST. MARTINVILLE — Five players scored in double figures and St. Martinville Senior High held Kaplan to single-digit scoring in all four quarters of an 89-20 District 6-3A boys’ basketball game Friday.
Tanner Harrison led St. Martinville with 14 points and Davantre Alexander added 13. Andrew Savoy finished with 12 points, Mandrel Butler with 11 and Datayvious Gabriel with 10, and five other players scored for the Tigers.
Savoy had two 3-point baskets and Butler, Harrison, Jevon Sam and Alexander each had one.
SMSH, which improved to 2-0 in district, led 22-4 at the end of the first quarter, 41-10 at halftime and 62-18 after three periods, then limited the Pirates to 2 points in the fourth quarter.
Lincoln Greene had 6 points to lead Kaplan and Cameron Simon had 5.
Girls
Franklin 72, Breaux Bridge 49
FRANKLIN — Rontrinia Hawkins scored 24 points and Makhai Fernandez added 21 to help the Franklin Lady Hornets Franklin beat Breaux Bridge in a non-district girls’ basketball game Friday.
Franklin (6-4 overall) led 20-8 after one quarter, 41-16 at halftime and 66-28 after three periods.
Amari Butler added 10 points for Franklin and Nya Smith had 8, including a 3-pointer.
The Lady Hornets (1-0 district) return to District 7-2A play Monday at home against West St. Mary at 5:30 p.m.