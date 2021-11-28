ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville Senior High offensive juggernaut rolled over another opponent Friday in the Class 3A quarterfinals.
Quarterback Tanner Harrison carried 23 times for 209 yards and four TDs while completing 6 of 8 passes for 168 yards and two TDs in the No. 3 Tigers’ 59-42 win over No. 6 Lutcher.
Running back Steven Blanco added 17 carries for 264 yards and three TDs. It was the second straight huge performance for the sophomore, who rushed for 247 yards with four TDs in last week’s 62-28 win at No. 19 Iota.
“It’s a blessing,” SMSH coach Vince DeRouen said of having several skill players with quick-strike capability. “Everybody sees what they do, but I want to give it up for our offensive line. They did a good job of creating space so our (skill players) could play.”
Neither team could get anything going on its first offensive possession. Lutcher (9-2) went three-and-out, and Harrison threw an interception on SMSH’s first play from scrimmage.
The Bulldogs took advantage of good field position at the SMSH 29 and got on the scoreboard first on a 20-yard keeper by quarterback D’Wanye Winfield.
From there, the Tigers (11-2) scored touchdowns on six of their next seven possessions. Blanco found paydirt on a 78-yard run, followed by a 43-yard TD pass from Harrison to sophomore receiver Cullen Charles.
In the third quarter, SMSH moved ahead 39-21 on a 1-yard plunge by Harrison, but the Bulldogs rallied with 21 straight points to surge ahead 42-39 on an 85-yard run by Cleveland Parquette.
The Tigers responded with three consecutive TDs, however, to move on to the semifinals at home next week vs. No. 7 Union Parish.
“It was a hard fought game,” DeRouen said. “We knew with their style of play and their tradition that Lutcher wouldn’t quit, but our kids handled it well when adversity struck. We didn’t tuck our heads. We didn’t quit, and we fortunately came out on the winning side.”
Harvey Broussard had a 60-yard TD catch in the second half. The junior finished with a game-high 101 yards on four catches.
Winfield rushed for 221 yards and five TDs on 23 carries, but was limited to 2 of 12 passing for 66 yards with two interceptions.
Delian Mallery and Karon Jeanlouis had the picks for SMSH. Jeanlouis’ interception in the red zone halted a Lutcher drive near the end of the second quarter.
“Their quarterback is special,” DeRouen said of Winfield. “We had him bottled up a few times and he found a way to make plays. They have a really good offense. We just had to keep plugging. We made stops when we had to and were fortunate to come out with a win..”
Linebacker Kelton Marshall and end Quinton Butler had several key fourth quarter tackles for the Tigers.
“This feeling is so unreal right now,” Butler said. “It’s the moment that I live for. I can’t believe we actually did it. But we worked too hard for this. I wasn’t going to let my team down. I’m just happy to play football and make plays.”