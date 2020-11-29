St. Martinville rallies for overtime win to beat Kaplan

ST. MARTINVILLE — The 10th-seeded St. Martinville Senior High Tigers rebounded from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to eliminate 23rd-seeded Kaplan 30-22 in overtime in a Class 3A first-round playoff game Friday.
Through the first three quarters, a relentless, driving rain hindered the St. Martinville passing game, but junior quarterback Tanner Harrison got a hot hand down the stretch.
After Kaplan took a 16-6 lead at the 11:25 mark of the fourth quarter, Harrison found sophomore receiver Harvey Broussard for a 72-yard touchdown on the next play from scrimmage.
A successful 2-point keeper by Harrison whittled the deficit to 16-14.
"With the weather like this, it kind of played into their favor somewhat, but I'm just glad we found a way to win," SMSH head coach Vincent DeRouen said. "A win is a win, no matter how ugly. We're moving on."
Harrison finished with 190 yards passing on five completions. He added 63 yards rushing and two touchdowns, as well.
"Tonight, with the rain, we were kind of skeptical about throwing the ball in the rain because people don't think you should throw the ball in the rain," DeRouen said.
"But we had to because of what they were doing to us up front. They were kind of cutting our offensive linemen and we weren't able to get the big gaps like we should."
On Kaplan's next possession, the Pirates fumbled the ball away and gave the Tigers great field position at the KHS 37-yard line.
A few plays later, Harrison scored on a short run and freshman tailback Steven Blanco, who rushed for 63 yards and a TD, added the 2-point conversion to put the Tigers ahead 22-16 with 8:15 remaining.
"Blanco wanted to break the big one, but they were doing some stuff up front that kind of hurt what we wanted to do," DeRouen said.
"He's outstanding. He's a great talent. He just has to be a little more patient."
With 13.5 seconds remaining in regulation, Kaplan (4-4) sent the game into overtime with a five-yard run by fullback Caden Campisi. The Tigers stuffed a potential game-winning 2-point conversion when Campisi tried the middle once again.
"We weren't reading keys well," DeRouen said. "We weren't tackling well, and we had some blown defensive assignments.
"I'm always impressed by Kaplan. They ran hard. They're some hard-nosed people, some hard-nosed players. Tank (Lotief) does an outstanding job with what he has to work with, and his kids believe.”
In overtime, St. Martinville (7-2) induced Kaplan to jump offside. On first-and-goal from the 5, Blanco then waltzed into the end zone.
Harrison carried for an apparent 2-point conversion, but a holding penalty moved the ball back to the 18.
That setback posed no problem for Harrison, who lofted a completion to the 6-foot-4 Broussard in the left corner of the end zone.
The SMHS defense then kept the Pirates out of the end zone to secure the win and advance to the second round vs. No. 7 Green Oaks in Shreveport.
"I had a lot of confidence that I was going to make big-time plays with Tanner throwing the ball to me," Broussard said.
"I knew I was going to catch it. I was just ready for the ball. I wanted to make the play for the team. I believed that no one could guard me."
Kaplan rushed for 277 yards with Drake LeJeune and Campisi totaling 219 yards.
In the first half, the Pirates drove twice into St. Martinville territory but were stopped with no points to show for the effort.
"Quinton Butler stepped up at the end," DeRouen said. "Butler and Billy Ray Williams played great up front.
"Early on, they were blowing our defensive line off the ball, but I thought we buckled down later and stayed low."