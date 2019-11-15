St. Martinville opens playoffs with long road trip

ST. MARTINVILLE — No. 21 St. Martinville faces a long road trip to near the Arkansas state line tonight to tangle with 12th-seeded Union Parish in the first round of the Class 3A high school football playoffs.
The Farmers have a deceptive 6-4 record with quality losses at the hands of 5A playoff teams Airline and Ouachita Parish and 3A No. 2 Sterlington and No. 10 Carroll.
“They’re a solid football team,” SMHS head coach Vincent DeRouen said. “They were ranked very high early but lost to some 5A ballclubs. On film, they jump out at you because they’re athletic and real huge upfront offensively. They like to pound the ball.
“We have to move the ball offensively and tackle well defensively. They play good, sound football. We’ll have to tackle well defensively. Their offense is a mirror image of us. They run the counter treys and whams.
“I feel like we match up well. They’re just so big upfront. Their quarterback (Trent Ginn) really runs well. If we can stop the run, I think we’ll be fine.”
The 21st seeded Tigers (5-5) will come into the game on the heels of a 37-32 win at Crowley last week.
“It was an exciting game,” DeRouen said. “We couldn’t get away from them. We fumbled the opening kickoff and they ran a punt back, too. So we were down 12-0 before we even blinked.
“Then we got up by 10 but couldn’t put it away. We’d turn it over or do something uncharacteristic. We weren’t able to contain their quarterback (Marquis Butler) or running back (Obediah Butler).”
SMHS quarterback Tanner Harrison has thrown for 1,186 yards with nine TDs. The sophomore was also effective with his feet last week.
“Tanner continues to improve,” DeRouen said. “He had a little thigh bruise so we took him out at the end, but he had 160 yards rushing and well over 100 yards passing.
“He did a good job of protecting the ball. Same thing with B.J. Wiltz. He did a good job when the got the ball in his hands and did some dynamic things.”
After missing several games with a lingering injury from last season, senior safety Bailey Mitchell has come on strong. Last week, Mitchell rushed for two scores. On the year, he has 57 stops, seven tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two sacks.
“Bailey did a good job of running the ball last week,” his coach said. “He played well defensively, also. (Defensive linemen) Billy Ray Williams and Quinton Butler played well, as well.”