ST. MARTINVILLE — Last year, St. Martinville routed Cecilia 50-18 in what was then a district matchup.
Having dropped down to Class 3A, the No. 4-ranked Tigers now hope to spoil the first game ever in Cecilia’s new stadium in the season opener Friday.
St. Martinville head coach Vincent DeRouen saw some of Cecilia’s 21-14 win over Lafayette High in the Lafayette Kiwanis Jamboree last week.
“Cecilia did a great job of coming back because they were down 14 points in the blink of an eye,” DeRouen said. “They play hard.
“It’s a rivalry game this week and it’s the first game in their new stadium. It’s a parish rivalry, so everyone knows each other. Our kids knew their players’ nicknames when we watched film.”
DeRouen held a team meeting earlier this week to express his displeasure after the Tigers were defeated 19-0 in the jamboree by St. Thomas More.
“I didn’t like our intensity,” he said. “I didn’t think we matched their effort. We played against a great team, and I felt we were intimidated. That’s what I felt.
“We had a few brain cramps throughout the game. We did some good things, but there’s a lot of things we need to work on, especially special teams-wise.”
DeRouen was decidedly irked when STM recovered an onside kick. In last year’s quarterfinal playoff loss to Leesville, the Tigers felt victim to two onside kicks, so it’s a touchy subject with the SMHS coach.
“We definitely want to be more aware,” he said. “That was disheartening a little bit. On Monday, we had a heart to heart talk and then we had a great practice on Tuesday.
“We want to keep that going, and we kind of needed that. We had a little bit of a big head and STM slapped us back down to Earth.”
There were some positive takeaways from the jamboree loss, most notably the offense’s ability to move the chains. On two of four possessions, the Tigers drove into STM territory although they came away with no points.
“I like the way the offensive line blocked and that we moved the ball pretty good,” DeRouen said. “It’s just that when we got into the red zone, two penalties hurt us.
“We went for it on fourth down and had a blown blocking assignment, and we threw an interception in the red zone. Against a great team like STM, that definitely will hurt you.”
Overall, the SMHS coach wants to see his squad play harder.
“We didn’t match St. Thomas More’s intensity and I think that hurt us, especially against a great team,” he said.
“I don’t think we’ll have that problem this week because it’s a rivalry game, but that has me nervous after seeing how we acted Friday.”
The Tigers are still without team leader Bailey Mitchell. The senior strong safety should be ready to return to action next week, according to his coach.