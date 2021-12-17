St. Martinville off to 7-4 start to 2021-22 boys’ basketball season

The St. Martinville Senior High boys basketball team is finishing 2021 on a strong note, with a current record of 7-4.
The Tigers have two remaining fixtures before the end of the year, a home contest against NISH and an away game against Franklin.
St. Martinville 50, Cecilia 34
St. Martinville opened the season with a win against Cecilia on November 16th. The top scorer was Jevion Sam with 12 points. Brandon Singleton (9 points) and Jayvyn Duncan (9 points) also contributed to the win.
Thibodaux Tournament
The Tigers followed up their early season win with a three-game tournament at Thibodaux High School. The team lost their first game against Jesuit, but managed to win their remaining games against H.L. Bourgeois and Terrebonne.
Jayvyn Duncan led the scoring, racking up 50 points in all three games. Jevion Sam (29 combined points), Brandon Singleton (26 combined points), and Brian Wilson (24 combined points) also impressed at the tournament.
Opelousas Tournament
St. Martinville continued their season with a hard-fought loss against Southside, 54-51 in the Opelousas High tournament. Jayvyn Duncan led the scoring with 14 points.
Also in the Opelousas tournament was a close victory against Southwood, 46-45. Jayvyn Duncan again led the team with 12 points.
Alexandria Tournament
In the Tiger’s third tournament of the season, St. Martinville began with a statement win against Tioga, 66-39. Jevion Sam (16 points) and Brandon Singleton (15 points) led the scoring.
Unfortunately, SMSH was unable to defeat Carroll in the second game, losing 77-40. The Carroll defense held all St. Martinville players to single digit points totals.
Northside Tournament
The Tiger suffered another loss against Beau Chene in the Northside High School tournament, losing 58-43. Delian Mallory (10 points) and Jayvyn Duncan (9 points) were the top scorers for the Tigers.
St. Martinville 69, Rayne 58
The Tigers played a regular season game against Rayne following the Big Dave Classic, defeating a very strong Rayne team. Once again, Jayvyn Duncan led the scoring, this time with 16 points. Harvey Broussard (16 points) and Delian Mallory (13 points) also contributed to the win.
Zachary Tournament
St. Martinville had another successful tournament, this time beating H.L. Bourgeois by 59-30. Harvey Broussard scored 20 points, with a 75% free throw record.
In addition to the two regular season games during the Christmas break, St. Martinville Senior High School will also host its the Darrel Mitchell Sr. Holiday Classic, the new name for the former Holiday Shoot-Out.
Games will be played from December 26 through 29.