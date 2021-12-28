ST. MARTINVILLE — St. Martinville Senior High School is hosting its annual Darrel Mitchell Sr. Holiday Classic, formerly known as the Holiday Shoot-out, boys’ basketball tournament with teams from around Acadiana playing.
The tournament started Sunday and concludes with the consolation bracket finals and championship game today.
The tournament hosts had a strong showing on Sunday, beating Acadiana 47-44. Harvey Broussard finished the game with 13 points and a 57 percent free throw percentage. Jayvyn Duncan (9 points) and Tanner Harrison (7 points) also contributed to the victory.
St. Martinville continued its winning ways with a 54-40 win over Westgate Monday. Broussard led the scoring again for the Tigers with 17 points and hit 80 percent of his free throws. Tanner Harrison added 11 points and Delian Mallery had 10 points for SMSH.
Danny Lewis led Westgate with 12 points and Keyon Joseph had 10, including a pair of 3-pointers.
St. Martinville faced Breaux Bridge in the late game Tuesday to determine who will make it to the championship game to face the winner of the NISH versus Edna Karr game, played earlier in the evening. The championship game will be played at 7:30 p.m. today.
New Iberia beat Beau Chene 71-64 in its first game. Karr beat Rayne 70-42 in its first game.
Breaux Bridge beat Franklin 56-52 on Sunday. Kevin Wiltz had 15 points and Kialen Phillips added 12 for the Tigers. Jay’shaun Johnson had 17 points to lead Franklin and J’Michael Gray added 11. Tay’shawn Johnson had 8 points.
In other opening games Sunday, Rayne beat Ville Platte 68-54 and Beau Chene beat Cecilia 78-34.
Franklin beat Acadiana 64-57 in one consolation semifinal. Kim Michael Provost had 25 points, including seven 3-pointers, for the Hornets. J’Michael Gray added 16 points and Jay’shaun Johnson had 13.Harrold Rems had 22 points and Timmy Rondell added 16 for the Rams.
In the third-place bracket, Rayne edged Westgate 66-61 on Tuesday. Lance Smith had 26 points and Paul Guillory added 12 for the Wolves. Danny Lewis had 24 points to lead Westgate. Brailon Ramon added 13 and Keyon Joseph had 10.
Breaux Bridge beat Peabody 50-41 in the quarterfinals.
Franklin will face off against Cecilia in the consolation bracket championship game at 3 p.m. today. Cecilia played the St. Martinville “B” squad after Ville Platte withdrew.