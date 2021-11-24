St. Martinville makes third quarterfinal appearance in four years

For St. Martinville Senior High School, the quarterfinal round of the LHSAA Football Playoffs has been an obstacle that they have been unable to overcome in recent years.
Following a quarterfinal loss in 2020 to Union Parish and a 2018 loss to Leesville, the Tigers will now face off against No. 6 seed Lutcher, hoping that the third time is indeed the charm.
St. Martinville is flying high so far in the playoffs, easily beating its first two opponents, McDonogh 35 and Iota, by a combined score of 109-34. Senior quarterback Tanner Harrison has continued to impress. He amassed 931 passing yards, 998 rushing yards and 28 combined touchdowns during the regular season.
Sophomore running back Steven Blanco (891 yards, 14 TDs), junior wide receiver Harvey Broussard (618 yards, 9 TDs), and sophomore wide receiver Cullen Charles (306 yards, 4 TDs) have also helped propel the Tigers into the No. 3 seed this year.
Currently on a seven-game winning streak, the Tigers will face their toughest test of the post-season when they host Lutcher (9-1). The Bulldogs have managed to put up big numbers all season, regularly outscoring their opponents by 30 points or more.
Lutcher relies on its running game, managing 354 rushing yards in their second round victory over Bogalusa. To slow the Bulldog’s ground-based offense, the Tigers will look to senior defensive linemen Quinton Butler and Ahman DeRouen. Both players are capable of causing chaos for opposition players, and will play a key part in the St. Martinville’s defensive strategy. Senior strong safety, and Mandrel Butler will provide the Tigers with deep coverage to deny Lutcher easy passing yards.
The winner will face either No. 2 seed Abbeville or No. 7 seed Union Parish in the semifinals. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. at SMSH.