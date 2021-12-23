ST. MARTINVILLE — JayVyn Duncan knocked down all four of his shots in the third quarter and finished with a game-high 19 points as St. Martinville Senior High defeated New Iberia Senior High 50-44 in a non-district boys basketball game Tuesday.
The 5-foot-9 guard shot 8-of-11 from the floor and 3-for-3 from the free-throw line with one 3-pointer for the Tigers (10-5).
In the third quarter, Duncan repeatedly hit mid-range jumpers off the dribble to help the Tigers withstand NISH’s second-half rally.
“I was thinking we needed some buckets,” Duncan said. “I was also thinking we needed to be very selective with the way they were playing defense. I’ve been working on that shot, and it just so happened that I was able to make it tonight.”
Duncan has been leading the team in scoring this year with 14 points per game, according to SMSH coach Ihmaru Jones.
“I’m very pleased,” Jones said of Duncan. “He’s been working so hard. It’s good to see all that hard work that we put in come to fruition. I put the ball into his hands to see if he could do it, and he got it done.”
After NISH (9-3) took an early 4-0 lead, the Tigers went on a 20-3 run. Duncan’s 3-point play gave SMSH its first lead at 5-4.
The Tigers’ run was largely fueled by second-chance points created by offensive rebounds pulled down by 6-foot-4 Harvey Broussard and 6-foot-3 Phalijah Alexander, who scored eight of his 10 points in the first half.
“That’s very important,” Jones said of Alexander’s contribution. “We don’t put these guys on the court to be statues. Every day we work on individual development. We have to be able to shoot the ball from the elbows, the free throw line and the short corner. We work on that.”
“That helps a lot, knowing that Phalijah and the bigs can rebound and help us on the offensive boards,” Duncan added “When they show good hustle, that helps us when we’re down. It brings our morale up.”
Tanner Harrison scored all eight of his points in the first half. Broussard added seven points, and Delian Mallery had two points with four steals and a block. The Tigers recorded 12 steals and blocked several shots.
NISH entered the fourth quarter trailing by 12 points but reduced the deficit behind two 3-pointers from Jordan Skinner. Wayne Randall-Bashay paced the Yellow Jackets with 13 points, while Skinner added 12 points on four 3’s.
SMSH will enter the Darrell Mitchell Sr. Holiday Classic Sunday on a three-game winning streak. The Tigers will face Acadiana (6-7) in a first-round game at 6:30 p.m.
“We needed a little winning streak,” Jones said. “We had a two-game losing streak earlier. The kids were a little down about that. We’re feeling good going into the tournament. Hopefully we’ll have good practices Thursday, Friday and Saturday.”