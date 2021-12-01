St. Martinville hosts familiar foe in semifinals

ST. MARTINVILLE — When the St. Martinville Tigers take the field on Friday, they’ll be facing a very familiar opponent, No. 7 seed Union Parish. The Tigers have faced the Farmers in their last two playoff runs, losing both previous meetings.
This time is shaping up to be different.
St. Martinville comes in at the No. 3 seed in Class 3A and is riding an eight-game winning streak. The Tigers will play Union Parish at home for the first time, something that senior safety Mandrel Butler says may prove to be the difference.
“They’re finally coming to us, to our hometown, our own field where it’s not a muddy bowl,” he said.
“We’re real familiar with Union Parish. We’ve played against them two years in a row. It didn’t end nice for us, but this year we are a different team and it’s going to be a different story.”
Unlike in previous seasons, the Tigers come into the game as the higher seeded team, and St. Martinville coach Vincent DeRouen said he is working hard to get his team to move past their previous losses.
“Hopefully we’re not intimidated, but we’re not the same team that they’ve played the last couple of years,” DeRouen said. “They’re still a great team, a great program, but we have an advantage now of playing them at home, so hopefully that works into our favor.”
The Tigers advanced to the semifinals after a high-scoring victory over Lutcher, defeating the Bulldogs 59-42. Union Parish surprised everyone when they demolished No. 2 seed Abbeville 45-6, but DeRouen said his team has faced tough opponents before.
“We’ve played some really, really good teams this year, so hopefully it has prepared us for this point,” DeRouen said. “We’ve played some really good running backs so it’s nothing that we haven’t seen before.”
The Tigers have all the tools necessary to make it past Union Parish, and Butler said he is reminding his teammates to play the game with the right mindset.
“I know my defense is ready, for sure,” he said. “I tell them all the time not to fear anybody. Once Friday comes and we step on that field, all fear is gone.”
The winner will face either No. 1 seed Sterlington or No. 5 seed Church Point in the LHSAA 3A Football state championship at the Caesars Superdome.